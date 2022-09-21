Kenosha Police union endorses Republican Eric Toney for attorney general, say the state turned its back on Kenosha during 2020 riots

The Kenosha Professional Police Association announced its endorsement for Republican Attorney General Candidate Eric Toney during a press conference in front of the Public Safety Building Tuesday afternoon.

For Pete Deates, president of the KPPA since 2012, the main issue of the campaign was state officials’ response to the 2020 unrest. Deates accused them of failing Kenosha and “turning their back” on law enforcement.

“We need state leaders to stand with law enforcement, even in the toughest situations,” Deates said. “Eric Toney stands with law enforcement, and he won’t turn his back on us, even in the toughest situations like we experienced with this current administration two years ago.”

Toney said his focus in the campaign since the start has been about public safety and standing with law enforcement.

“I want to ensure we have safe streets, safe families and safe communities,” Toney said.

During the brief conference, Toney criticized the current administration over discretionary paroles, given out by the Parole Commission that the Governor appoints the head of, saying it has allowed dangerous criminals back into the public while undermining the severity of their crimes. He listed several cases, including that of Mark Ketterhagen, who shot and killed 16-year-old Cathy Ziebell in Kenosha in 1975, and who was paroled in 2019 according to Department of Corrections records.

Toney argued this was also a failure on Attorney General Josh Kaul’s part.

“We have an attorney general who has remained silent for two weeks, failing to rebuke Evers’ and Barnes’ actions,” Toney said. “I’m calling on our attorney general to join the legion of people that are offended and angry about these releases.”

According to reporting by the Washington Post, in the roughly four years since Evers took office, about 460 discretionary paroles have been granted, while 650 of such paroles were granted during former Republican Gov. Scott Walker’s eight years in office. While the rate of discretionary paroles is higher under Evers than Walker, both are far below the 23,000 discretionary paroles granted under former Republican Gov. Tommy Thompson’s 14 years in office.