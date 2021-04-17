Kenosha police warn about current phone scam

The Kenosha Police Department has issued a warning about a current phone scam.

Recently, residents of the City of Kenosha have received phone calls from a person purporting to be an “attorney” for a family member that is in need of money to avoid going to jail. Sometimes the caller has specific information, which can make the story sound even more convincing.

The Kenosha Police Department urges the public to be aware that if you receive a phone call from an unknown person that claims to be an attorney, police officer, constable, federal agent, or someone affiliated with law enforcement that is asking for money to be mailed to them, or for credit card numbers or bank account information, that it is a scam.

Kenosha police would like to remind everyone in the community to not give out personal or financial information to anyone that calls you on the phone and asks for it.

