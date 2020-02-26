Kenosha Police warn of increase in auto thefts, urge residents to stop leaving cars running unattented

Kenosha Police are warning people to be more cautious about leaving keys in vehicles after a sharp rise in auto thefts.
“Automotive thefts have gone up substantially,” said Lt. Joe Nosalik.
According to data from the department, there were 51 vehicles reported stolen in the city in 2018.
Numbers are still being finalized for 2019, Deputy Chief Eric Larsen said, but he said there were approximately 134 vehicles reported stolen in the city in 2019.
In the vast majority of those cases, he said the owners of the cars had left keys in the ignition, often while warming up vehicles in cold weather.
“Last year, 105 cases were people who left keys in cars and the cars running, and the cars were stolen," Nosalik said. "All of those were preventable crimes. That is a crime of opportunity.”
Among the victims was Wisconsin Department of Revenue Secretary and former state representative Peter Barca.
Barca and his wife were getting ready to leave their home in Kenosha to attend Gov. Tony Evers’ inauguration in January 2019 when their Jeep Cherokee was stolen from their driveway.
Barca’s wife Kathleen Barca had pulled the Jeep out of the garage and left it running in the driveway as she went back inside for a few minutes to grab some belongings. When they came back outside, the Jeep was gone.
A short time later police got into a chase with the stolen vehicle, but the thieves fled into Illinois. The Jeep was found in Illinois about a month later. In November, a 17-year-old Waukegan, Ill., boy was charged in the theft.
More police pursuits
The Barca case was common in another way: Police pursuits are also up, often involving stolen vehicles.
Larsen said Kenosha Police officers were involved in 29 pursuits in 2018.
“This substantially increased in 2019 to 83 pursuits,” he said.
In 24 of those cases, the vehicle being pursued was positively identified as a stolen vehicle.
Larsen said many more of the pursuits may have involved stolen vehicles, but the vehicle could not be positively identified as stolen, in some cases because police were unable to verify license plate information.
In areas of the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department’s jurisdiction, auto thefts were down, from 37 in 2018 to 20 in 2019, according to Sgt. Christopher Hannah. Pursuits in the county were up, from 14 in 2018 to 20 in 2019.
Nosalik said thefts of running vehicles are often spontaneous “gateway crimes” and said that if residents would be more cautious about leaving running cars unattended, the opportunity for the crime would collapse.
Kenosha Police created a video urging residents to stop leaving vehicles unattended while warming up.
To view the video, go to https://www.facebook.com/55321332206/videos/1075394876159584/