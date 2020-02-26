Kenosha Police warn of increase in auto thefts, urge residents to stop leaving cars running unattented

Kenosha Police are warning people to be more cautious about leaving keys in vehicles after a sharp rise in auto thefts.

“Automotive thefts have gone up substantially,” said Lt. Joe Nosalik.

According to data from the department, there were 51 vehicles reported stolen in the city in 2018.

Numbers are still being finalized for 2019, Deputy Chief Eric Larsen said, but he said there were approximately 134 vehicles reported stolen in the city in 2019.

In the vast majority of those cases, he said the owners of the cars had left keys in the ignition, often while warming up vehicles in cold weather.

“Last year, 105 cases were people who left keys in cars and the cars running, and the cars were stolen," Nosalik said. "All of those were preventable crimes. That is a crime of opportunity.”

Among the victims was Wisconsin Department of Revenue Secretary and former state representative Peter Barca.

Barca and his wife were getting ready to leave their home in Kenosha to attend Gov. Tony Evers’ inauguration in January 2019 when their Jeep Cherokee was stolen from their driveway.