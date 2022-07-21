Kenosha Pops Band heads to the Wild West on July 27

What: Kenosha Pops Concert Band program

When: 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 27

Where: Pennoyer Park on Kenosha's lakefront, at Seventh Avenue and 35th Street

Admission: Free

Free cookout!

-------------------------

KENOSHA — The Kenosha Pops Concert Band heads to the Wild West for its July 27 performance.

The free Wednesday night concert continues the band's landmark 100th season and starts at 7 p.m. on the band shell in Pennoyer Park.

Audience members will also hear music from the "the 1990s and beyond" as the band continues its “through the decades” theme this summer.

The band’s Wednesday night outdoor concerts are celebrating the band’s first 100 years by highlighting tunes from the band's first century.

The season opening June 15 program featured songs from the 1920s, June 22 visited the 1930s, June 29 focused on the 1940s, July 13 rocked out with the '50s and '60s, July 20 featured the 1970s and '80s to shine -- and now the band has moved on to the 1990s.

The July 27 program also includes Wild West-related tunes, including selections from the Broadway musical "Paint Your Wagon."

The piece was new to the Pops Band's music library in 2016, though it’s from 1951.

“It took us several years to find a long out-of-print edition of this piece,” said Craig Gall, the band's musical director. (The version the Pops has is from the University of North Dakota’s music department.)

The 1951 Lerner and Loewe musical — adapted into a 1969 film starring Clint Eastwood in his only musical role to date — contains the songs “Wand’rin Star,” “I Still See Elisa,” “I Talk to the Trees” and “They Call the Wind Maria.”

The Wild West portion of the program also includes Leroy Anderson’s “Horse and Buggy” and "Home Stretch," John Philip Sousa's "Black Horse Troop" march and Elmer Bernstein's familiar theme to the 1960 film "The Magnificent Seven."

Pieces representing the 1990s include music from the 1992 Disney animated film "Aladdin" (the score, written by Alan Menken and Howard Ashman, won an Academy Award), Randy Newman's "You've Got a Friend in Me" (the theme song from the 1995 Disney/Pixar animated film "Toy Story") and a medley of ABBA songs from the smash hit musical "Mamma Mia!" that opened on Broadway in 2001.

Note: Bench seating is provided at the band shell. Audience members may also bring lawn chairs and/or blankets. Because the weather can change rapidly, dressing in layers is recommended. Pennoyer Park is located at 35th Street and Seventh Avenue at Kenosha’s lakefront.