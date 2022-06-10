Kenosha Pops Band members keep the music playing

As the Kenosha Pops Band gets ready to start its landmark 100th season, we asked band members when they first started playing with the group and why they continue:

Tom Frost (trombone), joined the Pops in 2000. "I really enjoy playing with this group and look forward to the start of the new season every year. We have some really good players in this band, along with a lot of us that can hold our own with these good players. We've also been fortunate to have great directors during my time in the band. I'm having a blast doing this and hope to continue to play in the Pops for many years to come.

"Being in the Pops continues to be special and doesn’t get stale because we play 'fun' music while occasionally mixing things up with an indoor 'serious' concert where we can really spread our wings and show what we can do.

"I don’t ever remember not having a good time performing or even practicing with this group," he added. "It is just a special group of people who have a great time making music together."

Mary Plovanich (French horn), joined the band in 1967, under director Mark Azzolina.

"I enjoy playing a wide variety of music with great musicians," she said, "Playing with Pops is an intense experience. We prepare and play a different concert each week. Other groups practice for weeks for one performance. It is also fun to provide quality concerts for Kenoshans to enjoy." (Continuing the family tradition, their daughter, Katie Poole, also plays with the Pops in the baritone section.)

Dave Boyd (tuba) started with the Pops in 1982. "It is a fun group to play with and be a part of, a group where you develop a lot of friends and friendships. When you are in the Pop's band, it is family. It is also where I met my wife."

Steve Carlson (tuba) has been performing with the Pops since 1994. Though he played with other community bands at the time, "I was more then a bit intimidated" about playing with the Pops. "This was going to be a step up," he said, "as sight reading was not my forte."

The challenge of the Pops season, he said, "is performing a different concert every week. We read through the charts on Monday nights, and touch up a spot or two, but there is really no time to work through them. That is where the musicianship of the band really shows."

As a new member, Carlson "was welcomed to the organization right away. I was so impressed with the talent of the band members, and I didn't want to let them down."

Carlson has many memories of his years with the band, including the time he missed a rehearsal the night his daughter was born "only to play that Wednesday night and have it announced to the crowd." Not-so-happy moments include hauling a heavy tuba in hot weather to the band's Fourth of July concert (after playing in three parades that day), but overall, Carlson feels "blessed to have the honor of playing with the Pops for so many years."

Dave Walter (French horn) joined the Pops in 1999 and enjoys "the music, the camaraderie and being part of something that brings so much joy to so many people each summer." The band's "level of musicianship is terrific," he said, "and the vibe in the group is laid-back. Plus, Craig (Gall) is a wonderful conductor who makes rehearsals and performances fun."

A highlight for him each year is "those moments when the hillside is full of people, the lake is glistening in the background and the music from the band is connecting with the crowd, and I think, 'It can't get much better than this.'"

John Schoettler (trombone) — who joined the Pops in 1998 — keeps playing with the group "because it's just a lot of fun. Everybody in the band is great and are fantastic musicians. It's awesome when the group can put an hour and a half concert together each week with one rehearsal. I play in a lot of different groups and the Kenosha Pops is unique in that many members have played in the band for much longer than I have, but we always try to bring in fresh young players when we can."

Schoettler has watched his family grow during his 24 years with the Pops. "My two kids grew up coming to summer concerts," he said. "My youngest son Daniel was 5 or 6 when I started playing in the Pops, and he is going to be 30 years old this August. Now my grandson is 5 and has been coming to our concerts for the last couple of years. It's a lot of great memories."

Emily Korecz (trombone) first "went to Pops concerts as a kid with my papa, and I always enjoyed them. I knew I wanted to be a member someday, so getting the invite in 2019 to play with the group was super exciting."

"I like to play with the Pops because I love to play the trombone, and I love the strong sense of community among the members. Each member of the Pops has a different background/experience with music, yet we are able to gather each week and perform together. I think that is super cool."

Nancy Quist (trumpet) started as a substitute player about 14 years ago and she "used to tell the trumpets they had to stagger their vacations so I could play more." She had stopped playing her trumpet for several years when she "was busy raising a family. I always said that someday I would like to play again and it would be so much fun if I could get in the Pops. I was right. It is so much fun."

Her favorite moments each season are 1) "I love the first downbeat of the first concert of summer." and 2) "Playing the Carmen Dragon arrangement of 'America the Beautiful' outside at twilight always gives me goosebumps."

Shelly Nelson (clarinet) first joined the band in the summer of 1988, after not having played for 10 years. She took a few refresher lessons that summer and remembers playing on the city's portable band shell and performing each summer at Cohorama. As a Pops member, she has performed with fellow clarinet player Jim Firchow, her high school band director at Tremper, "which has been an honor."

"I like the music, and we have fun playing," she said. "It's really a family affair, teachers and students, family members playing or volunteering and the audience looks forward to our concerts." She adds that when she goes to local businesses asking for donations (prizes for the band's weekly trivia contest), "I've been welcomed by many of our local businesses that have supported the Pops Band for many years. I'm proud and honored to be a member of this professional organization." (Or, as her husband, Steve, calls the Pops band members, "Poppers.")

John Moyer (trumpet) has been a member since around 1990 "at the invitation of Gerald Hoffman, who taught me trumpet playing in CYO Band." Moyer's reason for playing in the band is simple: "I love music and its endless variety. I also enjoy my fellow musicians and the loyal crowds. I've always loved playing because the collective group is so powerful and variegated in colors, how it whispers, shouts and everything in between."

"There have been many wonderful people I met through the Pops and for that priceless gift I will always be thankful," he added. "Additionally, my family has attended our concerts and those memories are sweeter for the music."

