Kenosha Pops Band playing Dec. 18 Christmas concert

After missing out in 2020, the Kenosha Pops Concert Band is set to perform its Christmas concert at Carthage College.

The concert is 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 18, in Carthage's Siebert Chapel.

Tickets are free and can be reserved online in advance at www.carthage.edu/fine-arts/tickets/ or by calling the college's Fine Arts Box Office at 262-551-6661 from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. (For wheelchair and accessibility seating, please contact the Fine Arts Box Office.)

A limited number of tickets will also be available at the door.

Musical Director Craig Gall said this year’s concert will combine carols from around the world with familiar sacred and secular music of the season.

“It will be a concert that can be enjoyed by all generations,” he said, “and is a great way to spend some holiday family time.”

Garrett Kornman, the band’s former assistant conductor, will return to the podium to help lead the band for this concert.

Pops Band holiday favorites include Leroy Anderson's "Sleigh Ride" and Irving Berlin's "White Christmas." The concert traditionally closes with Charles Wiley’s moving setting of an old Scottish melody, “Auld Lang Syne.”

“Once again the concert is free to the public,” Gall said. “Donations will be accepted to help support the continued operations of the band as well as the Carthage College band.

“All of us in the Pops are pleased to be presenting our holiday concert in Siebert Chapel once again this year,” Gall added. “Carthage’s annual sponsorship of this concert is truly appreciated.”

Note: Everyone in the audience must wear a mask, regardless of vaccination status. Audience members will be socially distanced in the chapel.

