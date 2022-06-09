Kenosha Pops Concert Band: A century of music

To do anything for a century is an accomplishment.

The same goes for the Kenosha Pops Concert Band.

As the City of Kenosha's official band gets ready to kick off its landmark 100th season, Musical Director Craig Gall shared this season's schedule.

"The 100th anniversary season of the Kenosha Pops Concert Band will take you on a weekly musical retrospective of all of the decades of the band's existence," Gall said.

All concerts take place at the Sesquicentennial Band Shell in Pennoyer Park beginning at 7 p.m., unless otherwise noted:

Wednesday, June 15: Celebrating our Founding Years: The Roaring '20s

Pre-concert entertainment: The Dave Braun Trio (6:15 p.m.)

Wednesday, June 22: The Great American Songbook -- The 1930s

Guest vocalist: Lou Rugani

Pre-concert entertainment: The Hungry Five (6:15 p.m.)

Wednesday, June 29: A Salute to the Big Bands and the 1940s

Special Guests: The Hartland Community Band

Sunday, July 3: Pops A "Float" in the Kenosha Civic Veterans Parade

Pops A "Float" in the Kenosha Civic Veterans Parade Monday, July 4: Independence Day Concert, starts at 4 p.m.

Pre-concert entertainment: Lighthouse Brigade Band of Racine

Wednesday, July 6: Patriotic Pops from the Shell

Patriotic Pops from the Shell Wednesday, July 13: Music of the '50s and '60s

Pre-concert entertainment: Bone Appetit

Wednesday, July 20: Space: the Final Frontier, plus music of the '70s and '80s

Guest Artist: Marty Erickson, tuba

Wednesday, July 27: "Hitching our Way to Our Second Century" -- The Wild West, the 1990s, and Beyond!

"Hitching our Way to Our Second Century" -- The Wild West, the 1990s, and Beyond! Wednesday, Aug. 3: Encore! Encore! -- A Night of Favorites from This Season

The group of about 65 musicians, who include recent high school graduates and one player who first joined the Pops in 1945, get together each season to perform free concerts at Kenosha's lakefront.

Key parts of the band's continued success are the support from the city and the audience members.

"I think it is always good to remember that the City of Kenosha sponsors this band and the whole city should be thankful for this continued commitment," said Tom Frost, a band member and president of the group's board of directors.

"Also, playing in a concert is way more fun when there is an audience there to listen and enjoy the music being performed," he added. "We have an incredibly loyal audience that continues to support us, and we greatly appreciate them."

Even after 100 years, the band's concerts are still capable of emotional moments — both on and off the stage.

"One of my favorite moments each season is playing the Carmen Dragon arrangement of 'America the Beautiful' outside at twilight," said Pops member Nancy Quist. "It always gives me goose bumps."

Here's to another season of high notes and goose bump moments.

