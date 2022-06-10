 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
FREE PERFORMANCE THIS AFTERNOON

Kenosha Pops Concert Band performing at Civil War Museum Saturday

The Kenosha Pops Concert Band starts its 2022 season with a “pre-season” indoor concert today at the Civil War Museum, 5400 First Ave.

The hourlong indoor concert starts at 1 p.m. Admission is free.

“We have some Civil War era pieces on the program,” said Craig Gall, the Pops Band’s musical director, “along with American folk songs, traditional marches and the patriotic music of George M. Cohan.”

The concert also marks the debut of Kathy Ripley as the band’s assistant conductor.

Gall will lead the band on:

“Civil War Suite” by Harold L. Walters, which features traditional tunes from that era.

“America the Beautiful” and “God Bless America.” Both of those pieces will be performed by vocalist Greg Berg, the band’s master of ceremonies.

Clare Grundman’s “American Folk Rhapsody No. 3,” featuring traditional songs including “Colorado Trail,” “Git Along, Little Dogies,” “Careless Love” and “Turkey in the Straw.”

“Franklin D. Roosevelt March,” written in 1933 by William H. Woodin, who was Roosevelt’s treasury secretary in 1933. “It’s a very interesting march,” Gall said. (And perhaps the only one written by a secretary of the treasury.)

The traditional march “National Emblem,” written in 1902 by Edwin Eugene Bagley.

“Hey, Look Me Over,” from the 1960 Broadway show “Wildcat” that featured Lucille Ball. “I brought that piece with me from the Port Washington City Band,” Gall said. “I remember as a kid seeing the band march to that tune in parades.”

“To Reap the Blessings of Freedom,” a medley featuring the hymns of the United States Armed Forces, arranged by Douglas Wagner.

“Star Spangled Spectacular,” a medley of tunes by George M. Cohan, arranged by John Cacavas. “Cohan was a famous Broadway composer noted for patriotic songs,” Gall said. This medley includes “You’re a Grand Old Flag,” “Yankee Doodle Dandy” and “Mary’s a Grand Old Name.”

For her first outing on the Pops Band podium, Ripley — the band director at Tremper High School — will conduct:

“Gettysburg” by Randy Edelman. The music was written for the 1993 movie about the epic battle.

John Philip Sousa’s 1889 march “The Thunderer.”

James D. Ployhar’s arrangement of the traditional folk melody “Shenandoah.”

“I’m excited for the concert,” Ripley said. “It’s the band’s first concert and my first concert with the band. This indoor program is a nice way to start the season.”

Gall

Kathy Ripley

Ripley

If you go

What: Kenosha Pops Concert Band program

When: 1 p.m. today

Where: Civil War Museum, 5400 First Ave.

Admission: Free

Up next: After today's concert, the Pops Band starts its outdoor summer season with a concert starting 7 p.m. Wednesday on the band shell in Pennoyer Park, on Seventh Avenue at 35th Street, on the lakefront. Benches are provided, and audience members may also bring chairs and/or blankets.

