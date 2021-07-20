Kenosha Pops Concert Band to feature salute to women’s suffrage

Many of those local celebrations in 2020 were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Others, including this celebration with the Pops, were moved back a year, and are now celebrating 101 years of suffrage.

“We’re pleased and thankful that we’re able to participate in this celebration,” said Pops Band Manager John Moyer. “We’re happy that Kenosha County Suffrage 100 is recognizing the significance of the women’s suffrage movement and the resultant right to vote, and we as a band are eager to present music from the era along with information about the movement. This is a unique opportunity for the band, and we are humbled to be asked to commemorate it with Kenosha.”

‘Authentic suffrage songs’

Pops Musical Director Craig Gall said Melissa Cardamone is scheduled to perform as the band’s guest vocalist, singing authentic suffrage songs of the era with lyrics advocating for the women’s right to vote, set to familiar melodies including “Auld Lang Syne,” “Marching Through Georgia” and “Glory Glory Hallelujah.” The band will also perform a program of other songs including “The March of the Women Marines.”

“The music and programming will recognize the essential and indispensable right to vote, which was finally extended to women with the 19th Amendment,” Gall said.