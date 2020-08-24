Kenosha Post Office temporarily relocates operation

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Due to the current civil unrest, retail service and delivery operations at the Kenosha Post Office, 5605 Sheridan Road, are being relocated to the Pleasant Prairie Post Office, 4225 101st St.

The Postal Service announced the change Monday afternoon.

PO Box holders and customers (in Zip Codes 53140,53142, 53143, 53144) who have received an attempted delivery notice can pick up their mail at the Pleasant Prairie Post Office during retail hours.

Customers wanting to mail items or buy stamps, retail services are located at:

Pleasant Prairie Post Office, 4225 10st St, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays.

Somers Post Office, 7621 12th St, 9 a.m. to 5 weekdays, 9:30 a.m. – 11 a.m. Saturday

Festival Foods, 3207 80th St.

Meijer, 7701 Green Bay Road.

USPS does not have a date when operations will return to the Kenosha Post Office at this time.

The Postal Service receives no tax dollars for operating expenses and relies on the sale of postage, products and services to fund its operations.

