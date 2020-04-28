Kenosha postpones July 4 fireworks, cancels Veterans Parade

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The City of Kenosha announced it will postpone its July 4 fireworks and celebration, due to the COVID-19 pandemic and social distancing guidelines.

The city also has canceled the 2020 Kenosha Civic Veterans Parade scheduled for Sunday, June 28.

Mayor John Antaramian acknowledged the disappointment of citizens in canceling the parade and postponing the fireworks to Sunday, Sept. 6 during Labor Day weekend.

“Celebrating Independence Day with a parade and fireworks is one of our community’s favorite traditions,” he said. “However, it would not be responsible for the City to host a gathering with large crowds at this point in time.”

Earlier this week Milwaukee announced it was canceling its July 3 fireworks. The city of Racine said it still plans to have a Fourth Fest parade and fireworks show, but that is subject to change.

The Kenosha County Health Department said the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic in Kenosha County appears to be coming in early June. Once cases of the illness are on the decline, restrictions will begin to loosen on public gatherings.