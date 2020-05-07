Kenosha Pride 2020 in July postponed

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The COVID-19 pandemic has affected another summer event. Kenosha Pride 2020 has officially been postponed.

According to a release sent out Thursday morning, the Kenosha Pride, Inc. Board of Directors unanimously made the decision that holding Kenosha Pride 2020 on July 12 was “not in the best interest of our vendors, entertainers, volunteers, attendees, the greater Kenosha community, or Kenosha Pride, Inc.”

“After much deliberation and discussion, it was decided that Kenosha Pride 2020 will be postponed until further notice,” the organization stated in the release.

Kenosha Pride, Inc. President Dan Seaver has been in contact with health officials at the county and state level to help guide the decision-making process, the organization stated. Seaver has also been in contact with Pride organizers from around the country, discussing the decisions different organizations are making to postpone, cancel, or create alternate experiences to in-person pride festivals and parades. Members of the board of directors are closely monitoring updates about the novel coronavirus and COVID-19.