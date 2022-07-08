Kenosha Pride Festival is Sunday

The Kenosha Pride Festival celebrates its 10-year anniversary with a free Downtown march and festival on Sunday.

The Kenosha Pride march starts in Library Park, 711 59th Place.

Participants will start gathering at 11:30 a.m. for socializing, sign making and a rally.

At noon, organizers will host a welcome, acknowledgement of guests and comments from the Grand Marshal.

The march steps off shortly after the speakers and will go from Library Park to Veterans Memorial Park, 625 52nd St. at the harbor.

The march is free and open to everyone. No registration is required to take part.

Also, Kenosha Pride will have a limited number of flags on sale at the march grounds.

The local event is an LGBTQ+ Pride march and festival held each summer in July.

This event is family friendly.

The festival starts at 12:30 p.m. in Veterans Memorial Park, with two entertainment stages, a beer tent, a Sober Bar, a pet comfort area (with pet specific vendors), a children’s area with crafts and activities and a marketplace “filled with food and awesome items,” organizers said.

At the Information Tent, Kenosha Pride merchandise, including Pride flags, are available for purchase.

Festival entertainment

Entertainment will include the local band Would You Kindly?

Also performing are the Diva Drag Show, Fresh Faces Drag Show and Next Generatiopn Grad SHow.

Fans can sign up at the Kenosha Pride website for “meet and greet” opportunities with two of the entertainers: Ada Vox and/or Steven Andrade as Cher.

Vox is “the first drag queen to make the Top 10 on ‘American Idol’ and was runner-up on RuPaul’s singing competition ‘Queen of the Universe,’” Kenosha Pride officials said. The meet-and-greet with Fox is 7:30 p.m. Sunday.

Andrade is known as “one of the best Cher impersonators in the United States,” event organizers said. The meet-and-greet with Andrade is 6:45 p.m. Sunday.

The meet-and-greet pass “will get you a meet and greet along with photo” with the entertainer.

For more information, go to kenoshapride.org.