Kenosha Pride Festival to be held on Sunday

CJ Harris leads the inaugural Kenosha Pride March in 2013. The 10th local Pride march is Sunday.
Kenosha News File Photo
Miss Kenosha Pride Abigail Beverly Hillz, left and Tanya McLean, right, of Leaders of Kenosha, lead a cheer during the 2021 Kenosha Pride Celebration as participants march along Sheridan Road. This year’s parade is Sunday.
Kenosha News File Photo
Molly Clark claps as she listen to a speaker during the 2021 Kenosha Pride Celebration.
Kenosha News File Photo
Participants march during the 2021 Kenosha Pride Celebration. This year's parade is Sunday, starting in Library Park.
Kenosha News File Photo
Marchers carry the rainbow flag during the Kenosha Pride 2015 march.
The festival starts at 12:30 p.m. in Veterans Memorial Park, with two entertainment stages, a beer tent, a Sober Bar, a pet comfort area (with pet specific vendors), a children’s area with crafts and activities and a marketplace “filled with food and awesome items,” organizers said.
At the Information Tent, Kenosha Pride merchandise, including Pride flags, are available for purchase.
Festival entertainment
Entertainment will include the local band Would You Kindly?
Also performing are the Diva Drag Show, Fresh Faces Drag Show and Next Generatiopn Grad SHow.
Fans can sign up at the Kenosha Pride website for “meet and greet” opportunities with two of the entertainers: Ada Vox and/or Steven Andrade as Cher.
Vox is “the first drag queen to make the Top 10 on ‘American Idol’ and was runner-up on RuPaul’s singing competition ‘Queen of the Universe,’” Kenosha Pride officials said. The meet-and-greet with Fox is 7:30 p.m. Sunday.
Andrade is known as “one of the best Cher impersonators in the United States,” event organizers said. The meet-and-greet with Andrade is 6:45 p.m. Sunday.
The meet-and-greet pass “will get you a meet and greet along with photo” with the entertainer.
Miss Kenosha Pride Abigail Beverly Hillz, left and Tanya McLean, right, of Leaders of Kenosha, lead a cheer during the 2021 Kenosha Pride Celebration as participants march along Sheridan Road. This year’s parade is Sunday.
Dan Seaver, President of Kenosha Pride, speaks Sunday to participants in the Kenosha Pride Celebration before they march from Library Park to Veterans Memorial Park, for the rest of the celebration that featured entertainment, a children’s area and a marketplace with vendors.
Tanya McLean of Leaders of Kenosha, leads a cheer as participants in the Kenosha Pride Celebration march long Sheridan Road Sunday as the parade from Library Park to Veterans Memorial Park, for the rest of the pride celebration that featured entertainment, a children’s area and a marketplace with vendors.
IN PHOTOS: Check out the 2021 Kenosha Pride Celebration and march
Kenosha Pride 2021 was observed on Sunday, Aug. 22, starting with the annual Pride March in Library Park, 711 59th Place, in Downtown Kenosha.
The Kenosha Pride event grounds in Veterans Memorial Park, featured both the Stonewall Stage and Pulse Stage. The festival also featured a marketplace, a Health and Wellness/Non-Profit area and a Beer Tent. There was also a Children’s area and a Pet Area.
1 of 12
Kenosha Pride Celebration 2021
Miss Kenosha Pride Abigail Beverly Hillz, left and Tanya McLean, right, of Leaders of Kenosha, lead a cheer during the 2021 Kenosha Pride Celebration as participants march along Sheridan Road. This year’s parade is Sunday.
Kenosha News File Photo
Kenosha Pride Celebration 2021
Ben Dominquez makes a sketch as he waits for the start of the Kenosha Pride Celebration Parade Sunday in Library Park
Gregory Shaver for the Kenosha News
Kenosha Pride Celebration 2021
Dan Seaver, President of Kenosha Pride, speaks Sunday to participants in the Kenosha Pride Celebration before they march from Library Park to Veterans Memorial Park, for the rest of the celebration that featured entertainment, a children’s area and a marketplace with vendors.
Gregory Shaver for the Kenosha News
Kenosha Pride Celebration 2021
Molly Clark claps as she listen to a speaker during the 2021 Kenosha Pride Celebration.
Kenosha News File Photo
Kenosha Pride Celebration 2021
Miss Kenosha Pride Abigail Beverly Hillz speaks Sunday to participants in the Kenosha Pride Celebration.
Gregory Shaver for the Kenosha News
Kenosha Pride Celebration 2021
Tanya McLean of Leaders of Kenosha, leads a cheer as participants in the Kenosha Pride Celebration march long Sheridan Road Sunday as the parade from Library Park to Veterans Memorial Park, for the rest of the pride celebration that featured entertainment, a children’s area and a marketplace with vendors.
Gregory Shaver for the Kenosha News
Kenosha Pride Celebration 2021
Volunteers from Spirit Alive Church hands out water Sunday to participants in the Kenosha Pride Celebration.
Gregory Shaver for the Kenosha News
Kenosha Pride Celebration 2021
Robin Neeson, left, her daughter, Kennedy Nelson, and Karen Wilbanks chant Sunday as the march with other participants in the Kenosha Pride Celebration Parade along Sheridan Road.
Gregory Shaver for the Kenosha News
Kenosha Pride Celebration 2021
A couple holds hands Sunday in the Kenosha Pride Celebration march.
Gregory Shaver for the Kenosha News
Kenosha Pride Celebration 2021
Devynn Johnson raises her hand as horns are honked as participants in the Kenosha Pride Celebration march along Sheridan Road.
Gregory Shaver for the Kenosha News
Kenosha Pride Celebration 2021
Kayla Bacewicz cheers while participating in the Kenosha Pride Celebration Parade along Sheridan Road;
Gregory Shaver for the Kenosha News
Kenosha Pride Celebration 2021
Participants march during the 2021 Kenosha Pride Celebration. This year's parade is Sunday, starting in Library Park.
Miss Kenosha Pride Abigail Beverly Hillz, left and Tanya McLean, right, of Leaders of Kenosha, lead a cheer during the 2021 Kenosha Pride Celebration as participants march along Sheridan Road. This year’s parade is Sunday.