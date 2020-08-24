Kenosha Professional Police Association issues statement

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Pete Deates, president of the Kenosha Professional Police Association, issued this statement:

"Anytime deadly force is used, our hearts go out to those affected by it. We assure you an independent investigation is being conducted by the Wisconsin Department of Justice, Division of Criminal Investigation.

"Until that investigation is completed, we ask that you withhold prejudgment about the incident and please the let process take place. Governor Evers’ statement on the incident was wholly irresponsible and not reflective of the hardworking members of the law enforcement community, not to mention the citizens of the City of Kenosha.

"As always, the video currently circulating does not capture all the intricacies of a highly dynamic incident. We ask that you withhold from passing judgement until all the facts are known and released.

"We, along with the citizens of the great City of Kenosha, ask for peace and to let the process play out fairly and impartially.

