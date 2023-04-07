Now that it’s been spring for a few weeks, I’m on the lookout for any signs of the season.

As I walk through neighborhoods and parks, it seems the grass turns a richer shade of green each day and crocuses keep popping up.

Traditionally, this season is a time of rebirth and renewal.

So let’s talk about death!

The end of life isn’t a topic most people care to think about, but once you get over the shock of learning you won’t live forever (despite your best efforts to give up Cheetos and Mountain Dew), considering your final moments on Earth isn’t all that terrible.

More importantly, having your final wishes written down on paper means your loved ones won’t have to make wrenching choices while you’re lying unconscious in a hospital.

That’s the whole idea behind National Health Care Decisions Day and a free program coming up on April 21 at the Kenosha County Job Center.

The event will feature a panel discussion about completing power of attorney for health care forms.

Also, those forms will be available at the event. So, you can go ahead and write down which Beatles tunes you want played at your memorial service.

But first, you’ll hear from a two-time Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee.

Graham Nash recorded this video for Kenosha’s Health Care Decisions Day in 2019, thanks to his decades-long friendship with local organizer Helen Sampson, the quality coordinator with Kenosha County’s Aging and Disability Resource Center.

Nash’s video, she said, is “a timely tribute, due to David Crosby’s recent death.” (Nash and Crosby were bandmates back in the day in Crosby, Stills & Nash and collaborated for years.)

Nash is also 81 years old now and, let’s face it, the end of life seems closer in your ninth decade than it does when you’re in your 20s.

Sampson visited Nash in Chicago to film the introductory video in 2019, but the two first met in 1984, at a Dane County Coliseum concert.

“I worked at Alpine Valley in East Troy as a kid,” she explained, “and the security people at that Dane County concert were the same people who worked at Alpine Valley. So they let me go backstage to meet him. After that, I saw him every year at Alpine Valley, too.”

She said the two — who have never been involved romantically — “just clicked as friends.”

She first asked Nash for a favor after she finished her graduate degree and moved to Brookine, Mass., where she was working with the local council on aging.

“There was a huge population of older adults there and no senior center,” she explained.

She first thought about asking Crosby, Stills & Nash to play at a benefit concert for the project, “but their tour manager explained to me that I didn’t have an actual event,” she said, laughing. “We did a press conference instead, and Graham spoke at that press conference.” (That area now has a $5 million senior center.)

After that, Sampson said, “I just kept asking him. He donates to our Alzheimer’s Walk team every year and gave us an alternate version of his song ‘Our House’ we could use. He’s always willing to help out.”

Sampson says the two “are genuine friends, though we don’t see each other often.”

“He wants to do good, and I create opportunities for him to do that. He really is someone who has a strong interest in social justice and environmental justice. Nothing is too small for him to do. He will lend his energy and, occasionally, his money.”

Come together

Sampson is particularly excited that the member organizations in the Kenosha County Care Transitions Coalition — which hosts this program each year — “are all doing programs focused on supporting advance directives in the month of April. The village is coming together.”

Also, for 2023, “we are participating in a statewide coalition that is working together to have a greater impact,” she said. As an example, the organizations “are all using the tag line ‘Your voice, your choice. Who will speak for you if you can’t?’”

The Care Transitions Coalition, which includes representatives from nursing homes, hospitals, home care groups and pharmacies, has been around since about 2011 and works to get more people to fill out advanced directives.

Having ‘the talk’

Here are some suggestions on how to approach your own death (or at least prepare for it):

It can be difficult to start this conversation, so wait for an opening. When your husband grouses, “I’d rather die than sit through another story of how you saved $30 at Piggly Wiggly using coupons,” whip out those forms and start the end-of-life planning.

Make it a party and complete the paperwork while sipping wine. Lots of wine.

Want everyone dressed in hot pink at your memorial service? Write it down!

And remember, death isn’t something that only happens to other people. The old saying about death and taxes being the only sure things in life? Benjamin Franklin was right and, to prove his point, he’s now dead.