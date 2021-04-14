Kenosha Public Health mobile vaccine efforts will ramp up as clinic appointments go unfilled

Kenosha Public Health’s vaccine effort is about to get more mobile and will begin to target those between the ages of 16 and 40, Health Officer Jen Freiheit told the county Board of Health this week.

“We’re really trying to be mobile and get out there, because I am seeing — and so are many of our other vaccinators — that appointments are not getting filled up,” Freiheit said, pointing out that the mass vaccination clinic at the former Shopko on 52nd Street in Kenosha will most likely close sooner than expected.

“We have definitely reached the people who are very eager to get vaccinated, who believe in science, and we have now moved into the next 30 percent of people who are more vaccine hesitant, have reservations, and need more education.”

More than 40 percent of the eligible population in Kenosha County has received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and “some level of herd immunity” has been reached among the 65-and-older set, Freiheit said.

Uptick in cases

But the county is now seeing an uptick in the number of adults under age 40 and the number of children who are testing positive for COVID-19, Freiheit said. There has also been in increase in the number of young adults going to the hospital for treatment of COVID-19.

