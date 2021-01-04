Kenosha Public Library honored as Library of the Year

What's a library?
It might be easier to say what a library is not.
"It's not just a place to get free books," said Barbara Brattin, director of the Kenosha County Library System.
As COVID-19, and the resulting shutdown of public gatherings, has shown, a library is an important way for a community to connect.
The Kenosha Public Library staff had to cope with all the COIVID-19 challenges — and then came the rioting in late August, with destructive fires in the Downtown and Uptown neighborhoods.
"The staff here really went way beyond what anyone expected," Brattin said.
Those efforts have been rewarded, with our local library system named the Wisconsin Library Association's 2020 Library of the Year.
"We are in constant contact with a public library group of 30-some libraries," Brattin said, "and we have been much more active than many other library systems."
When COVID-19 forced libraries to close their doors last spring, "we pivoted pretty darn fast," Brattin said, with curbside services and online programs.
"We are the leaders in getting these things up and running, to keep going through the civil unrest and the pandemic," she added. "I think our staff deserved this nod."
Fast action
Three days after the Uptown neighborhood was burned in late August, she said, "our staff reopened the Uptown Library. We passed out food and water and offered Internet access."
"This happened organically," she explained. "We didn't want to push the staff too hard, but the librarians came forward and said 'we need to be open.' They realized the neighborhood needs us. They need a place to be safe off the streets and to be connected to the world. That was thrilling to me that it came from the staff at the Uptown Library."
The public reaction "was great. People peeked their heads into the door and were surprised we were open. The computers were full that first day; people really needed that Internet access."
Those first few days, the Uptown Library functioned as "a mini food pantry," Brattin said. "When a group from Chicago came with bags of food to pass out, we were the perfect place to do that. A lot of people were living on the streets and just stopped in to get water."
The local public libraries, she said, "are neighborhood centers. We get notes from the public thanking us for keeping a sense of normalcy for their children. And senior citizens like to come here and stay connected."
These challenges "prove how vital we are."
All the library's branches — Northside, Southwest, Simmons and Uptown — are open for both in-person and curbside pickups. Online programs continue, too, and the Bookmobile is back on the road.
Looking ahead
Brattin is looking forward to The Big Read — a communitywide event with programs focused on the book "Lab Girl," a 2016 memoir by Hope Jahren — in March. Local library branches will have free copies of The Big Read book to distribute soon.
Brattin has also applied for a national award for library service "and we're hopeful about that, too. The next few weeks might be difficult (as the community awaits a decision in the Jacob Blake police shooting), but we are determined to stay open."
As the library heads into a new year, Brattin is "thankful to our community. People here are complying with the mask rules and being so kind and supportive. We don't take that for granted."
Lake Geneva honor
Also honored by the Wisconsin Library Association was Chris Brookes, a patron of the Lake Geneva Public Library, nominated by Emily Kornak and Rachel Strehlow.
The Citation of Merit goes to "Wisconsin citizens who are neither librarians nor library trustees, who have made outstanding contributions to quality library services."
In nominating Brookes, Kornak and Strehlow describe her as "one of the most special patrons the Lake Geneva Public Library has. From serving on the Library Board and the Friends Board to organizing an annual local author festival, she endlessly contributes her wealth of knowledge and community connections toward the library’s mission of making lifelong learning available and accessible to everyone."
The Wisconsin Library Association is a nonprofit, professional membership organization that has provided service to the library community and Wisconsin’s citizens since 1891. The state group is a chapter of the American Library Association.