Kenosha Public Library honored as Library of the Year

Fast action

Three days after the Uptown neighborhood was burned in late August, she said, "our staff reopened the Uptown Library. We passed out food and water and offered Internet access."

"This happened organically," she explained. "We didn't want to push the staff too hard, but the librarians came forward and said 'we need to be open.' They realized the neighborhood needs us. They need a place to be safe off the streets and to be connected to the world. That was thrilling to me that it came from the staff at the Uptown Library."

The public reaction "was great. People peeked their heads into the door and were surprised we were open. The computers were full that first day; people really needed that Internet access."

Those first few days, the Uptown Library functioned as "a mini food pantry," Brattin said. "When a group from Chicago came with bags of food to pass out, we were the perfect place to do that. A lot of people were living on the streets and just stopped in to get water."

The local public libraries, she said, "are neighborhood centers. We get notes from the public thanking us for keeping a sense of normalcy for their children. And senior citizens like to come here and stay connected."