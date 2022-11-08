Kenosha Public Library hosting 'The Packers Century' and other free programs this week

The Kenosha Public Library System is hosting free events this week, from football lore to more “Old Weird America”:
The Packers Century
This should prove interesting, now that the Green Bay Packers have lost five straight games.
“The Packers Century” program, presented by Jim Rice, is 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 10, at the Southwest Library, 7979 38th Ave.
Rice — an author and Packers historian — has been writing about Wisconsin’s NFL team since 2011.
His program, “The Packers Century,” revisits the history of the NFL’s most successful franchise.
The program traces the team’s history through hundreds of photos of old football cards, newspapers, magazines and other media. All the great games, players, and special moments are included, Rice said.
Audience members, he added, should “bring along your favorite memories.”
Old Weird America
The “Old Weird America” programs continue Thursday evenings at the Northside Library, with a program on the Triangle Shirtwaist Factory fire.
Local historian Cathy Polovina — who started the free series in June of 2018 — will share the tragic story.
It was the end of the workday for the crew of the Triangle Shirtwaist Factory when fire broke out on the eighth floor of their quarters in New York’s Greenwich Village on March 25, 1911.
Within 18 minutes, 146 people — mostly young women — were dead. Many of the victims had jumped from windows before the eyes of horrified witnesses.
This industrial disaster — the worst in the city’s history — did more to change laws about workplace safety than any campaign or strike. It’s a dreadful, but it’s also “a fascinating story you’ll never forget,” Polovina said.
The free program is 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 10, at the Northside Library, 1500 27th Ave. Note: You can also “attend” through a free livestream.
Eating disorders
A group of University of Wisconsin-Parkside psychology students will present the free program “Food for Thought: An In-Depth Conversation About Eating Disorders in Our Community.”
The program is 7 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 10, at the Southwest Library and will include information and research on eating disorders in adolescents.
This program “will focus on common misconceptions and preventative measures that can be implemented in parenting practices,” organizers said. “Informative presentations and activities will be available to engage parents about the disorders affecting our community.”
Family Literacy Fest
The library system’s Family Literacy Fest on Saturday, Nov. 12, will include a visit with “Stick Dog” (and “Stick Cat”) author Tom Watson.
The Public Library teamed up with Kenosha Unified School District for this event, 8:30 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Edward Bain School of Language and Art Elementary School, 2600 50th St.
The event schedule: 8:30 to 10:30 a.m.: Literacy Fair in the EBSOLA gymnasium; 9 to 9:45 a.m.: Tom Watson presentation No. 1 in the EBSOLA cafeteria, followed by a meet and greet with participants; 10:30 to 11:15 a.m.: Tom Watson presentation No. 2 in the EBSOLA cafeteria, followed by a meet and greet with participants.
People attending Watson’s programs will get to meet the author, hear about writing and illustrating books, ask questions, and learn how to draw Stick Dog. Participants can even enter to win a “Stick Dog” book for the author to sign.
At the Literacy Fair, visitors can chat with local authors of children’s books, find community literacy resources and get reading tips.
Visitors to the festival can also “hop aboard a KPL Discovery Bus to get a library card and check out books, DVDs, and more.”
This event is open to all families with elementary-aged students, regardless of where they are enrolled (public, private, or homeschool). Everyone is invited. Admission is free.
Advance registration is encouraged for the author programs. To register, go to mykpl.lib or call 262-564-6100.
Brown Bag Movies
Also on Saturday, the library system’s “Brown Bag Movies” series continues with a free showing of the animated film “The Bad Guys.”
The public is invited to “bring your lunch or some movie snacks to eat and watch a fun family film on the big screen.”
The movie will be shown from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Northside Library.
“The Bad Guys,” is a 2022 computer-animated heist comedy loosely based on the children’s book series of the same name by Aaron Blabey, produced by DreamWorks Animation Studios.
The film featuring the voices of Sam Rockwell, Marc Maron, Awkwafina, Craig Robinson, Anthony Ramos, Alex Borstein and Lilly Singh — tells the story of a criminal group of anthropomorphic animals who, upon being caught, pretend to attempt to reform themselves as model citizens, only for their leader to find himself genuinely drawn to changing his ways as a new villain has his own plans.
Much More Than Books: The Evolution of the Kenosha Public Library
Libraries are much different now than they were even five or 10 years ago. Whereas they used to be places to find books and do research, now they are community hubs, offering all manner of activities for all ages while still adhering to their purpose.
Here is a collection of photos from our “Much More Than Books: The Evolution of the Kenosha Public Library” three-day series that was published in the Kenosha News that looks at the changing role of the library in the community and shows how it is more relevant now than ever before.
LIBRARY SERIES SOCIAL JUSTICE BOOK CLUB
Kristin Kornkven leads the Social Justice Book Club as it meets at the Northside Library on Tuesday, January 8, 2019.
LIBRARY SERIES SOCIAL JUSTICE BOOK CLUB
Dani Lockwood, left, David Lockwood discuss their reading during the Social Justice Book Club as it meets at the Northside Library on Tuesday.…
LIBRARY SERIES SOCIAL JUSTICE BOOK CLUB
Dani Lockwood, left, David Lockwood, Ellie Gross discuss their reading as Kristin Kornkven, right, leads the Social Justice Book Club as it me…
LIBRARY SERIES SOCIAL JUSTICE BOOK CLUB
Dani Lockwood discusses her reading during the Social Justice Book Club as it meets at the Northside Library on Tuesday, January 8, 2019.
LIBRARY SERIES SOCIAL JUSTICE BOOK CLUB
Kristin Kornkven leads the Social Justice Book Club as it meets at the Northside Library on Tuesday, January 8, 2019.
LIBRARY SERIES BOOKMOBILE
St. Joseph Catholic Academy Lower Campus fifth-grade teacher John Roscioli, top middle, with his students, including Tommy Otto, lower left, a…
LIBRARY SERIES BOOKMOBILE
The Kenosha Public Library’s Bookmobile makes a stop at St. Joseph Catholic Academy Lower Campus on Tuesday, January 8, 2019.
LIBRARY SERIES NEW EQUIPMENT
Janet Frieman, a customer services specialist at the Northside Library, logs hold items after they are sorted by the library’s new automatic m…
LIBRARY - WINDOWS 10
Marcia Siehr instructs a class on Windows 10 at the Northside Library on Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2019.
LIBRARY - WINDOWS 10
Marcia Siehr instructs a class on Windows 10 at the Northside Library on Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2019.
LIBRARY - WINDOWS 10
Marcia Siehr, left, helps Patsy Klein, center, and Bernie Baumiester during a class on Windows 10 at the Northside Library on Wednesday.
LIBRARY SERIES
Theresa Seidel, left, a librarian at the Twin Lakes Community Library, reads to preschoolers Marty Best, Charlie Best, Nicholas and Michael Kn…
LIBRARY SERIES
Theresa Seidel, a librarian at the Twin Lakes Community Library, reads to children during the preschool story time last Thursday.
LIBRARY SERIES
Theresa Seidel is a librarian at the Twin Lakes Community Library. Seidel was waiting for children to arrive for a preschool story time at the…
LIBRARY SERIES
Preschoolers Marty Best, left, and Charlie Best listen as Theresa Seidel, a librarian at the Twin Lakes Community Library, reads during the pr…
LIBRARY SERIES
Theresa Seidel, a librarian at the Twin Lakes Community Library, reads to children during the preschool story time. Thursday, January 10, 2019.
LIBRARY DISCOVER THEATER CLASS
From left, Destiny Jones, 10, Lola Bruns, 10, Noah Beeal, 8, Lisa Rivers, and Issac Shailer, 10, do a breakdown cheer at the end of the Discov…
LIBRARY DISCOVER THEATER CLASS
Isaac Shailor, 10, center, shares drawings of things he likes during the Discover Theater Class at the Southwest Library on Tuesday, Jan. 8, 2019.
LIBRARY DISCOVER THEATER CLASS
Lola Bruns, 10, shares that reading is her favorite thing to do as Isaac Shailor, 10, looks on during the Discover Theater Class at the Southw…
LIBRARY DISCOVER THEATER CLASS
Isaac Shailor, 10, acts out "confused" during the Discover Theater Class at the Southwest Library on Tuesday, Jan. 8, 2019.
LIBRARY DISCOVER THEATER CLASS
Lola Buns, 10, puts gestures to "confident" during the Discover Theater Class at the Southwest Library on Tuesday, Jan. 8, 2019.
LIBRARY DISCOVER THEATER CLASS
Lisa Rivers, left, motions as students from left, Noah Beeal, 8, Issac Shailor, 10, and Lola Bruns, 10, act out emotions during the Discover T…
LIBRARY DISCOVER THEATER CLASS
Kenosha Public Library employee Lisa Rivers, left, motions as students, from left, Noah Beeal, 8, Issac Shailor, 10, and Lola Bruns, 10, act o…
LIBRARY DISCOVER THEATER CLASS
From left, Destiny Jones, 10, Isaac Shailor, 10, Noah Beeal, 8, Lola Bruns, 19, and Lisa Rivers create a story out to act out during the Disco…
LIBRARY DISCOVER THEATER CLASS
From left, Isaac Shailor, 10, Noah Beeal, 8, Destiny Jones, 10, and Lola Bruns act out specific words from a story theyc created during the Di…
LIBRARY DISCOVER THEATER CLASS
Noah Beeal, 8, center, gestures typing as he plays charades during the Discover Theater Class at the Southwest Library on Tuesday, Jan. 8, 2019.
READING TO DOGS LIBRARY
Matthew Moon, 11, reads a book to Ellie and her handler, Dave Jouppi at the Southwest Library on Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019.
READING TO DOGS LIBRARY
Hayden Stanis, 7, reads to Ellie and her handler, Dave Jouppie, at the Southwest Library on Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019.
READING TO DOGS LIBRARY
Ryan Moon,9, reads to Otis and his handler, Joan Davies, at the Southwest Library on Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019.
READING TO DOGS LIBRARY
Matthew Moon, 11, reads a book to Ellie and her handler, Dave Jouppi at the Southwest Library on Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019.
READING TO DOGS LIBRARY
Matthew Moon, 11, reads a book to Ellie and her handler, Dave Jouppi at the Southwest Library on Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019.
LIBRARY GAME CLUB
Gamers play Ticket to Ride during Game Club at the Southwest Library on Thursday, Jan. 10, 2019.
LIBRARY GAME CLUB
Brothers Dakota, left, and Jasper Kane look at their cards as they strategize during Game Club at the Southwest Library on Thursday, Jan. 10, 2019.
LIBRARY GAME CLUB
From left, Rob Nunez and brothers Dakota and Jasper Kane play a game called Ticket to Ride during Game Club on Thursday at Southwest Library.
LIBRARY GAME CLUB
Rob Nunez, head of collection services, looks at his cards as he plays Ticket to Ride during Game Club at the Southwest Library on Thursday, J…
LIBRARY GAME CLUB
From left, Don Kresch, Rob Nunez and Dakota Kane play Ticket to Ride during Game Club at the Southwest Library on Thursday, Jan. 10, 2019.
