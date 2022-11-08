Kenosha Public Library hosting 'The Packers Century' and other free programs this week

The Kenosha Public Library System is hosting free events this week, from football lore to more “Old Weird America”:

The Packers Century

This should prove interesting, now that the Green Bay Packers have lost five straight games.

“The Packers Century” program, presented by Jim Rice, is 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 10, at the Southwest Library, 7979 38th Ave.

Rice — an author and Packers historian — has been writing about Wisconsin’s NFL team since 2011.

His program, “The Packers Century,” revisits the history of the NFL’s most successful franchise.

The program traces the team’s history through hundreds of photos of old football cards, newspapers, magazines and other media. All the great games, players, and special moments are included, Rice said.

Audience members, he added, should “bring along your favorite memories.”

Old Weird America

The “Old Weird America” programs continue Thursday evenings at the Northside Library, with a program on the Triangle Shirtwaist Factory fire.

Local historian Cathy Polovina — who started the free series in June of 2018 — will share the tragic story.

It was the end of the workday for the crew of the Triangle Shirtwaist Factory when fire broke out on the eighth floor of their quarters in New York’s Greenwich Village on March 25, 1911.

Within 18 minutes, 146 people — mostly young women — were dead. Many of the victims had jumped from windows before the eyes of horrified witnesses.

This industrial disaster — the worst in the city’s history — did more to change laws about workplace safety than any campaign or strike. It’s a dreadful, but it’s also “a fascinating story you’ll never forget,” Polovina said.

The free program is 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 10, at the Northside Library, 1500 27th Ave. Note: You can also “attend” through a free livestream.

Eating disorders

A group of University of Wisconsin-Parkside psychology students will present the free program “Food for Thought: An In-Depth Conversation About Eating Disorders in Our Community.”

The program is 7 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 10, at the Southwest Library and will include information and research on eating disorders in adolescents.

This program “will focus on common misconceptions and preventative measures that can be implemented in parenting practices,” organizers said. “Informative presentations and activities will be available to engage parents about the disorders affecting our community.”

Family Literacy Fest

The library system’s Family Literacy Fest on Saturday, Nov. 12, will include a visit with “Stick Dog” (and “Stick Cat”) author Tom Watson.

The Public Library teamed up with Kenosha Unified School District for this event, 8:30 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Edward Bain School of Language and Art Elementary School, 2600 50th St.

The event schedule: 8:30 to 10:30 a.m.: Literacy Fair in the EBSOLA gymnasium; 9 to 9:45 a.m.: Tom Watson presentation No. 1 in the EBSOLA cafeteria, followed by a meet and greet with participants; 10:30 to 11:15 a.m.: Tom Watson presentation No. 2 in the EBSOLA cafeteria, followed by a meet and greet with participants.

People attending Watson’s programs will get to meet the author, hear about writing and illustrating books, ask questions, and learn how to draw Stick Dog. Participants can even enter to win a “Stick Dog” book for the author to sign.

At the Literacy Fair, visitors can chat with local authors of children’s books, find community literacy resources and get reading tips.

Visitors to the festival can also “hop aboard a KPL Discovery Bus to get a library card and check out books, DVDs, and more.”

This event is open to all families with elementary-aged students, regardless of where they are enrolled (public, private, or homeschool). Everyone is invited. Admission is free.

Advance registration is encouraged for the author programs. To register, go to mykpl.lib or call 262-564-6100.

Brown Bag Movies

Also on Saturday, the library system’s “Brown Bag Movies” series continues with a free showing of the animated film “The Bad Guys.”

The public is invited to “bring your lunch or some movie snacks to eat and watch a fun family film on the big screen.”

The movie will be shown from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Northside Library.

“The Bad Guys,” is a 2022 computer-animated heist comedy loosely based on the children’s book series of the same name by Aaron Blabey, produced by DreamWorks Animation Studios.

The film featuring the voices of Sam Rockwell, Marc Maron, Awkwafina, Craig Robinson, Anthony Ramos, Alex Borstein and Lilly Singh — tells the story of a criminal group of anthropomorphic animals who, upon being caught, pretend to attempt to reform themselves as model citizens, only for their leader to find himself genuinely drawn to changing his ways as a new villain has his own plans.