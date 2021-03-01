Kenosha Public Library hosting Women's History Month programs

The Kenosha Public Library system is hosting programs through March to celebrate Women’s History Month.
Also as part of the celebration, the library’s Big Read program focuses on the memoir “Lab Girl” by scientist Hope Jahren.
“We are celebrating the accomplishments of women in history and contemporary society with these programs and activities during the month of March,” library officials said.
Because of COVID-19 concerns, the programs are all available online only. Sign up for links to the free programs at mykpl.info/womenshistorymonth.
Programs include:
“Being and Becoming Scientists: UW-Parkside female faculty in STEM fields discuss Lab Girl.” 7 to 8:15 p.m. Wednesday (March 3). Biology, chemistry, bio-geography and environmental science professors will lead a discussion of the book “Lab Girl,” focused on their experiences as students in STEM fields and their current professional careers and scholarship. For adults and teens.
“No Place for a Lady.” Noon to 1 p.m. Friday (March 5). Soldier, politician, farmer and nurse. These were all jobs traditionally held by men until the Civil War engulfed our nation. Women, both in the north and south, moved out of their homes and into the workforce. One of the most important of these roles was that of nurse. In the mid-19th century, it was considered improper for a woman to nurse a man outside of her family. Thousands of women defied these constraints and moved into the hospitals. They were met with scorn and contempt from the medical establishment, but they persevered. The roles taken by these women transformed society and their stories tell an often overlooked tale of courage, sacrifice and devotion. Join Dr. Betsy Estilow for this informative presentation, presented by the Civil War Museum. For adults.
“Old Weird America: Salem Witch Trials.” 6 to 7 p.m. March 11. During the summer of 1692, 19 women and men from a small Massachusetts village were carted out to a hill near town to be hanged as witches, while hundreds more stood accused. What brought the paranoid fear of supernatural evil into the hearts of Salem’s citizens and why did they suddenly begin to accuse each other of consorting with the devil? And why, by the end of the same year, did the accusers confess they had been “sadly deluded and mistaken” in their judgment? Join historian Cathy Polovina as she follows her curiosity and explores “Old Weird America.” For adults.
“Novels at Night Book Club.” 6 to 7 p.m. March 16. The first rule of Book Club is: tell everyone about Book Club! Join us this month for a “Lab Girl”-themed fiction title, “Flight Behavior” by Barbara Kingsolver. Contact Emily Kastelic at 262-564-6130 for a copy of the book (limited to the first 10 people) or bring your own copy for the discussion. For adults.
Get the book
Free copies of this year’s Big Read book “Lab Girl” are available at all Kenosha Public Library branches while supplies last. Note: It’s one book per person.
The Northside branch, 1500 27th St., is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday.
The Southwest branch, 7979 38th Ave., is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday.
The Uptown branch, 2419 63rd St., is open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
The Simmons branch, 711 59th Place, is open 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.
Community Library Salem Branch, 24615 89th St., is open 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday-Saturday.
Community Library Twin Lakes Branch, 110 S. Lake Ave., is open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday-Saturday.
The book is also available for free at the Kenosha Civil War Museum, 5400 First Ave., open 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday–Saturday (closed Sunday and Monday).
For more information, call 262-564-6100 or log on at mykpl.info.