Kenosha Public Library hosting Women's History Month programs

“No Place for a Lady.” Noon to 1 p.m. Friday (March 5). Soldier, politician, farmer and nurse. These were all jobs traditionally held by men until the Civil War engulfed our nation. Women, both in the north and south, moved out of their homes and into the workforce. One of the most important of these roles was that of nurse. In the mid-19th century, it was considered improper for a woman to nurse a man outside of her family. Thousands of women defied these constraints and moved into the hospitals. They were met with scorn and contempt from the medical establishment, but they persevered. The roles taken by these women transformed society and their stories tell an often overlooked tale of courage, sacrifice and devotion. Join Dr. Betsy Estilow for this informative presentation, presented by the Civil War Museum. For adults.