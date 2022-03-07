Kenosha Public Library, UW-Extension launch Nia program to help youths of color find success after high school

University of Wisconsin-Madison Division of Extension is partnering with the Kenosha Public Library to bring the “Nia: Pathways and Purposes for the Future” program to Kenosha County youth.

Focusing on students in grades 8-12 in the Black community, Nia is an outside-of-school program that will allow kids to explore their skills, interests, and options for after high school and help connect them with the resources available to pursue their goals and dreams.

Nia is designed to encourage youth to explore opportunities, work with mentors, and learn about college, professional training, and work options before making decisions about their futures. It will take participants on trips around Kenosha County, to other cities, and even to North Carolina to expose them to careers, colleges, and cultural experiences.

Nia is a Swahili word meaning “purpose.” Kenosha is one of three Wisconsin counties benefiting from the new program funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

The USDA’s Children, Youth, and Families at Risk program awarded $640,000 to the UW-Madison Division of Extension and North Carolina Agricultural & Technical University to launch Nia. The program will focus on serving youth in Waukesha, Rock, and Kenosha counties.

Nia will also serve youth in limited-income rural communities in North Carolina, through historically Black university North Carolina A&T.

The CYFAR funding will span five years. The first year is focused on building strong relationships with schools and community organizations and recruiting teens to participate in a Spring/Summer 2022 pilot program. About 10 youth in Kenosha will participate in the pilot and co-design the program alongside Extension and library staff. The full program will be rolled out this fall.

In Kenosha it will be housed in the Southwest Kenosha Public Library, consisting of dynamic programming every Thursday after school and other trips and activities throughout the year.

“The most incredible aspect of the Nia program is the prioritizing of youth voice.” said UW-Extension Youth Educator Erica Ness. “We are planning a robust program in partnership with dynamic local organizations, business owners, and community leaders. However, it is the youth themselves, and in particular the youth involved in the pilot, who will decide what they want to see and do as part of Nia.”

The first event of the NIA program will be a tri-county excursion to Milwaukee’s Sherman Phoenix, a business incubator that features 30 mostly Black owned businesses on April 2, from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Youth will have the opportunity to tour businesses, meet community leaders, discover new locations, learn culture education, and more. To register, complete the youth registration forms at https://4h.extension.wisc.edu/4h-resources/youth-enrollment-paper-form/ and send to justin.lieck@wisc.edu by Friday This event is free of charge and lunch is included.

Youth who might be interested in joining the program or want to learn more should contact Ness at erica.ness@wisc.edu or 262-857-1934.

