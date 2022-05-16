 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Kenosha Public Library works to boost access to internet

LIBRARY GRANTS - Wi-Fi hotspot kits

Federal emergency connectivity grants aided the purchase of Wi-Fi enabled hotspot kits for patrons to check out at the Kenosha Public Library’s branches.

 Terry Flores

The Kenosha Public Library is connecting the community with greater access to technology than ever.

Earlier, the public library received more than $260,000 in federal funding through two separate federal emergency connectivity fund grants last fall and this spring to improve internet access for residents. The funding paid for 178 Wi-Fi hotspot kits and data plans, each of which come with Chromebooks to be checked out for use, library officials said.

“These are special kits that will circulate for one whole year. You receive a Chromebook with a mobile hotspot to be able to connect to the internet,” said Rob Nuñez, division head of support services for the Kenosha Public Library. The library is in the process of applying for a third round of grants.”

The kits are designed to be used by community members who may have financial barriers that prevent them from having home internet access, he said, but are open to the public.

At the city’s four libraries, “smart display” boards were also purchased, he said. The boards are touch-screen computers equipped with dual cameras and are WiFi-enabled so users can hold Zoom and other types of meetings, virtual class sessions and presentations, among others.

A recent U.S. Census data report noted that about 6,000 people Kenosha living below the poverty line and cannot afford internet, according to Nunez.

“We’re trying to bridge that digital divide we have within the community,” he said.

LIBRARY GRANTS - Rob Nuñez

Nuñez

 Terry Flores
