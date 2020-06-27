Kenosha Public Market answers pandemic lockdown

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

As soon the Safer at Home order was issued in mid-March, one of Michael McTernan’s thoughts was “How will local farmers move their goods during the harvest season?”

This concern, as well as how to provide consumers with access to goods in the event of a long-term lockdown, was the genesis of Kenosha Public Market.

McTernan, a local business and real estate attorney, and a group of other concerned Kenoshan residents developed plans for KMP2GO, an online platform by which vendors could sell their goods and consumers could access them.

“It pretty much started out in earnest during COVID shutdown,” McTernan said. “I saw the need of vendors who were very concerned about what’s going to go on (with local farmers markets this year). They had crops in the ground, foods being processed and they needed a venue to sell them at.”

Organizers of KMP hoped to have an onsite, public market, but realized they needed to plan “a parallel track” for online sales.

The response of area vendors was strong, said McTernan. “When we announced it, my phone rang off the hook; there is definitely a demand for the vision and the mission,” he said.