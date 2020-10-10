Kenosha Public market goes indoors

Kenosha Public Market held its first indoor market of the season Saturday and, according to vendors and patrons, it looked to be a hit.

KPM will run its indoor market each Saturday through April 24 at Lakefront Dugout, 620 59th St. Each week there will be about 40 vendors at the new venue, said Laura Belsky, KPM treasurer.

On non-market days Lakefront Dugout operates as an indoor baseball and softball facility. Owned by Kenosha residents Alana and Nathan Mikolas, the business offers lessons, camps, and memberships to use its batting cages.

KPM board president Mike McTernan touted the site as “a big and airy space where we can offer fresh produce in the winter.”

He also commended Herzing University for the use of its parking lot directly across from Lakefront Dugout.

The market creatively utilized Lakefront Dugout’s space. Some of the ready-to-eat foods were outside in the parking area; vendor stalls lined the walls of the main room and there was a separate entryway for KPM2GO pickups.

The main room also featured natural lighting from several skylights with Astro Turf on the floor. Provisions were made for those requiring handicap accessibility.