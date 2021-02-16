Kenosha Public Market moving to The Vault

The Kenosha Public Market is moving to a new indoor location, starting Saturday.

The market, which had been operating its winter season since October at the Lakefront Dugout, 620 59th St., is moving to a nearby Downtown location, The Vault Banquet Hall, located in the historic Kenosha National Bank Building, 625 57th St.

The main floor of The Vault "boasts a beautiful skylight, ornate ceiling and a stunning chandelier," Public Market officials said. "The marble staircase takes you to the lower level, where you can enjoy a beverage from the full bar while listening to piano music. The entire venue including the lower level is wheelchair accessible."

The market will also be open an hour later each week, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays.

Patrons will "find the familiar vendors and convenient curbside service that you’ve come to love at Kenosha Public Market."

The market's board of directors and vendors "are excited to share this new venue with you," market officials said.

Safety measures

COVID-19 safety measures, including wearing face marks, are required. Parking is available in the on-site parking lot and on the street.