 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Kenosha Public Market moving to The Vault
View Comments
centerpiece

Kenosha Public Market moving to The Vault

{{featured_button_text}}
KENOSHA PUBLIC MARKET GOES INDOORS

Patrons shop for fresh produce in October at the Kenosha Public Market at the Lakefront Dugout. Starting this Saturday, the market is moving to The Vault, 625 57th St.

 KENOSHA NEWS FILE PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC

The Kenosha Public Market is moving to a new indoor location, starting Saturday.

The market, which had been operating its winter season since October at the Lakefront Dugout, 620 59th St., is moving to a nearby Downtown location, The Vault Banquet Hall, located in the historic Kenosha National Bank Building, 625 57th St.

The main floor of The Vault "boasts a beautiful skylight, ornate ceiling and a stunning chandelier," Public Market officials said. "The marble staircase takes you to the lower level, where you can enjoy a beverage from the full bar while listening to piano music. The entire venue including the lower level is wheelchair accessible."

The market will also be open an hour later each week, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays.

Patrons will "find the familiar vendors and convenient curbside service that you’ve come to love at Kenosha Public Market."

The market's board of directors and vendors "are excited to share this new venue with you," market officials said.

Safety measures

COVID-19 safety measures, including wearing face marks, are required. Parking is available in the on-site parking lot and on the street.

In addition to in-person shopping, you can place an order through the KPM2GO online store. Pickup is at the market on Saturday.

To learn more about the Kenosha Public Market, visit KenoshaPublicMarkets.com or follow the market on Facebook under "Kenosha Public Market."

The indoor market will operate on Saturdays through April 24. The outdoor market season starts in May.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert