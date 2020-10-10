Kenosha Public Market opens indoor season

Kenosha Public Market held its first indoor market of the season Saturday and, according to vendors and patrons, it looked to be a hit.
KPM will run its indoor market each Saturday through April 24 at Lakefront Dugout, 620 59th St. Each week there will be about 40 vendors at the new venue, said Laura Belsky, KPM treasurer.
On non-market days Lakefront Dugout operates as an indoor baseball and softball facility. Owned by Kenosha residents Alana and Nathan Mikolas, the business offers lessons, camps, and memberships to use its batting cages.
KPM board president Mike McTernan touted the site as “a big and airy space where we can offer fresh produce in the winter.”
He also commended Herzing University for the use of its parking lot directly across from Lakefront Dugout.
The market creatively utilized Lakefront Dugout’s space. Some of the ready-to-eat foods were outside in the parking area; vendor stalls lined the walls of the main room and there was a separate entryway for KPM2GO pickups.
The main room also featured natural lighting from several skylights with Astro Turf on the floor. Provisions were made for those requiring handicap accessibility.
Belsky said KMP had looked at five downtown spaces when considering the best one for its winter market.
“This space has the same (vendor stall) flow as the summer market,” she said. “What’s wonderful is that instead of just the board making decisions, we get vendor input as well.”
Curzio Caravati, market manager, noted that the space will work well for an upcoming Holiday Market which will be held on the weekends of Dec. 5 and 6 and Dec. 12 and 13.
As with KPM’s outdoor market held for the first time this summer, standard health and safety precautions were taken including distancing between vendor stalls and the requirement of masks to be worn throughout the market.
“The main concern was regarding (the current state mandate) that we only have 25% capacity, but we are monitoring patron flow and numbers and requiring masks,” Belsky said.
Vendors were enthusiastic about the market’s indoor digs.
“There is good space for vendors and customers and I feel safe,” said Anna Prange, owner of Serenity Soaps.
“The space is bigger and there is more light than at last year’s winter market space (at the Masonic Center),” observed Bozka Gono, co-owner of Little Europe, a maker of sausage and schnitzel.
Echoing these sentiments, market patron Heather Sowadski said, “It’s open, and (the layout) is easy.”
“With this COVID thing there’s no where to go,” said Heather’s mother, Lynn Sowadski. “”I’m just excited it’s here.”
In addition to the Saturday in-person market, KPM2GO, an online store offering products from 36 vendors, will hold order pickup times from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on market Saturdays.
Traffic restrictions, shuttles, parking set for festival weekend
The Kenosha Tall Ships Festival and the Pike River Rendezvous will result in changes to traffic patterns near Kenosha’s lakefront through the weekend.
The tall ships festival begins today and continues through Sunday at Kenosha’s harbor. The Pike River Rendezvous will be Friday through Sunday on Simmons Island.
HarborPark traffic
Traffic will be directed one way eastbound on 56th Street, beginning at Third Avenue, proceeding counter-clockwise around Calabria Way, and westbound only on 54th Street from Calabria Way to Sixth Avenue. The one-way traffic pattern will continue until 10 p.m. Sunday.
Temporary no-parking signs will be posted at areas along the route to facilitate the one way traffic flow.
Sixth Avenue will be closed starting at 3 p.m. today between 52nd Street and 54th Street during the opening ceremonies for the Tall Ships Festival during the evening Peanut Butter & Jam Concert. Sixth Avenue will re-open after the concert by 10 p.m.
Shuttle service
Free shuttle services operated by Kenosha Transit will be offered Friday through Sunday.
The shuttle will provide rides between the festival grounds and the Sail Away Village near the Kenosha Yacht Club.
The shuttle route goes between the Kenosha Yacht Club and the west entrance gate.
Shuttle stops are located near 54th Street and Sixth Avenue (east side of Sixth Avenue); at 50th Street and Seventh Avenue (east side of Seventh Avenue), and at the Sail Away Village near the Kenosha Yacht Club.
Remote parking
Those holding sail-away tickets are encouraged to park east of the Dream Playground at Petzke Park, 2820 14th Ave., in the fenced Carthage College lot. A free shuttle will drop off riders at the Sail Away Village near the Kenosha Yacht Club, 5130 Fourth Ave.
Additional parking is available at Indian Trail High School, 6800 60th St. A free shuttle will pick up visitors every 15 minutes and take them to the west entrance gate of the festival at Sixth Avenue and 54th Street.
Simmons Island
Access to the beach at Simmons Island is limited to only non-motorized traffic (such as walking or bicycling through the park). The park road also is closed at the north entrance to the park via Kennedy Drive.
Fourth Avenue remains open today, including vehicle access to the Kenosha Yacht Club and Kenosha History Center parking areas.
Starting Friday, there will be no vehicle access or parking on Simmons Island. Barricades will be staffed, and vehicle access will be restricted. People may visit the Pike River Rendezvous, but there is no programming or horse and carriage rides.
People with Sail Away tickets may access the Sail Away village by foot, or by taking a shuttle.
On Saturday and Sunday, There will be no vehicle access or parking on Simmons Island for the public. Pike River Rendezvous is open with programming.
People may access the Rendezvous area by foot or by one of the shuttles available.
A limited amount of parking is available at Kennedy Park, accessed at 44th Street east of Fifth Ave. Parking also is available as posted on residential streets near the park.
A free horse-and-carriage shuttle will operate from Kennedy Park to the festival entrance at Simmons Island.
Only residents of Fourth Avenue, the Coast Guard, and those with business at the Kenosha Water Utility and Kenosha Yacht Club will be allowed to drive vehicles on the island.
