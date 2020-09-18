 Skip to main content
Kenosha Public Market to host indoor market starting Oct. 10
Kenosha Public Market to host indoor market starting Oct. 10

  • Updated
Kenosha Public Market has announced it will host its inaugural indoor market season immediately following the outdoor market season. 

Beginning October 10, the market will move indoors to Lakefront Dugout, 620 59th St.

The indoor market will operate on Saturdays, October 10  through April 24, 2021. Hours will vary: until December 13, it will operate from 9 a.m.–1 p.m.; from January 2, 2021, through April 24, 2021, it will be open from 9 a.m.-noon. 

Lakefront Dugout is seven blocks from the outdoor market location. Benefits include over 7000 square feet of open indoor space, ample parking, including handicap accessible parking on-site. The site is also handicap accessible.

Kenosha Public Market also is working on plans for a four-day Holiday Market, which will be held Saturday and Sunday, December 5-6, well as Saturday and Sunday, December 12-13, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. 

Kenosha Public Market is a not for profit, non-stock organization. 

