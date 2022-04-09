Kenosha Public Museum hosting Eco-Science Fair on Saturday

The Kenosha Public Museum, 5500 First Ave., is hosting a free Eco-Science Fair from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. today (April 9).

The public is invited to “celebrate Earth Day with sustainability-themed information booths, hands-on experiential activities and crafts for all ages,” organizers said.

During the event, Kenosha Unified School District students and guest speakers “will be weighing in on some pressing environmental challenges, on cutting-edge research and on promising paths to a more sustainable future.”

Visitors can drop in for Earth Day-themed family friendly activities, including:

Creating up-cycled Shrinky Dinks.

Making seed bombs and pots to attract butterflies.

Learning to crochet using plastic grocery bags.

Constructing a mini compost bin.

For more information, go to the museum’s website at museums.kenosha.org/public/ or call 262-653-4140.

