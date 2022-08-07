Kenosha Racial and Ethnic Equity Commission to host public listening sessions starting this week

The Kenosha County Racial and Ethnic Equity Commission will host a pair of public listening sessions the next two Wednesdays as it seeks feedback on racial and ethnic inequities and systemic disparities in law enforcement in Kenosha County.
These sessions will be held Wednesday, Aug. 10, at the Kenosha County Job Center, 8600 Sheridan Road, Entrance D; and Wednesday, Aug. 17, at the Kenosha County Center at highways 45 and 50 in Bristol. Both will run from 6 to 8 p.m.
Speakers will be limited to 3-5 minutes based on the number of attendees. Attendees should remember that these are listening sessions and the commissioners will not be addressing speakers or comments.
Established in 2021, the commission's mission is to realize greater racial and ethnic equity and dismantle racism in Kenosha County through research, education, and ongoing review of current policies and procedures so as to implement transformative ideas born of research, collaboration, and community engagement.
It’s time to recognize the three political parties in America today: Democrats, Republicans and Banana Republicans.
Democrats believe in representative democracy. They support the right of all eligible Americans to vote in free and fair elections, and they believe in making it easy for them to do so. Finally, they believe that once all votes have been counted and certified, the winner is the legitimately elected representative of their constituents.
Republicans also believe in the representative form of democracy enshrined in the Constitution. But the number of Republicans in office today who truly adhere to the ideals of the party of Abraham Lincoln is small.
Instead, the party formerly known as Republican Party has morphed into the Banana Republican party of Donald Trump. Banana Republicans don’t believe free and fair elections are possible. They don’t want to make it easy for eligible voters to participate in purportedly rigged elections. Finally, they don’t believe the results of elections are valid unless Banana Republicans are elected.
So in the upcoming elections this fall, voters likely will have to make a choice between a Democrat (D), a Republican (R) or a Banana Republican (BR).
The Wisconsin Supreme Court is disgraceful and corrupt. It didn’t used to be that way. Under the leadership of the late great Shirley Abrahamson, the court was respected as one of the best in the nation, and its opinions were used as a guide by other state supreme courts. It also was open and transparent in its operations, using its rule-making powers in open meetings.
Then we had Chief Justice Patience Roggensack, who will go down as the worst chief justice the court has ever seen. Almost every decision of the current court can be easily predicted. The court’s corrupt right-wing majority decides cases not on the basis of law or reason, but to give the outcome the right-wing Republican majority of the Legislature wants. The recent decision to allow a member of the DNR board to serve an unlimited term is just one example.
The court declared ballot drop boxes illegal, even though nothing in the law states they are. The right-wing majority had to know they were doing former President Donald Trump’s bidding. Roggensack conspired with the Legislature to change the way the court picked the chief justice. She moved the rule-making process into secrecy. The current chief hasn’t shown any more openness.
I hope the people of Wisconsin elect a person of integrity to replace Roggensack.
Anna Halverson, a very good friend of mine, is running for state Assembly. She is a Democrat and effective advocate for change, women's rights, people with disabilities, safe gun laws, a stronger community and Wisconsin where we all can thrive.
As a grassroots organizer who has made change happen, Halverson is a passionate, confident and caring mom who listens to the needs of our community -- because she lives in our community, too. She will bring her strong understanding of how laws work and can sometimes fall short in Wisconsin as our next state representative.
Vote Aug, 9 for Halverson. Register to vote, make a plan to vote, then get out there.
I'm extremely nervous about the recent rightward shift of the U.S. Supreme Court and its recent rulings.
I realized people are most concerned with the right of privacy rulings that may come up in future court rulings. I'm worried that the Supreme Court may go after other rights besides privacy rights.
I'm worried that it may come after people with disabilities. There is no telling which rights they may take away next. That's why we must get out and vote in droves in the August primary and the general election in November. Our rights may just depend on it.
Impaired driving has become an epidemic in Wisconsin. Every year hundreds of people lose their lives due to alcohol-related driver impairment alone.
Then there are the injuries (near misses). Who knows how many incidents just escape detection? And what about opioid impairment? It's not insignificant.
Even though ignition interlock devices, which are used to prevent alcohol-impaired driving, cannot detect opioids, alcohol is a common denominator. Alcohol is often used in conjunction with opioids. Interlock devices that don't allow a vehicle to start without a clean breath test, could work in those instances.
Perhaps we should have immediate mandatory installation of interlock devices on all new vehicles going forward and supplement the cost. We've got to start somewhere. Who knows, there might be surprise parental demand because of concern for higher-risk teenagers and young adults.
This concept is radical, but so were seat-belt laws decades ago. People adapted, and the vast majority now accept and comply. It saved countless lives. The same could be said for interlock devices. Not only will it save those who may become a victim of an impaired driver, it will save the impaired driver from themselves.
The State Journal's otherwise comprehensive series of articles on the 25th anniversary of Monona Terrace omitted a crucial ingredient in the efforts to get the facility built.
While the paper correctly noted that in 1990 then-Mayor Paul Soglin campaigned to build the center to help revitalize a struggling Downtown, the story missed an initiative that led the city to this point. More accurately, it was the Greater Madison Chamber of Commerce, chaired by Bob Walton, president of ABS Global, that pushed to resurrect the lingering plan.
Walton mobilized a network of supporters including UW-Madison Chancellor Donna Shalala, Morgan Murphy Media executive George Nelson, Wisconsin State Journal editor Bob Spiegel, Chamber of Commerce executive director Bob Brennan, and others. After Mayor Soglin and Gov. Tommy Thompson agreed to support the initiative and the referendum was passed in 1992, construction began two years later.
It's important the contributions of the key group Walton organized is given full credit for pushing to advance this wonderful project.
This letter is for the many older adults in the Chapel Valley area of Fitchburg. This area is home to several senior citizens apartments, many of which have physical impairments.
Many of the residents strive to keep active by walking the neighborhood as much as possible. My concern is that streets in the area offer very little help in doing so.
These residents are still citizens. Several improvements should be made to the crosswalks, traffic light crossings and even verbal assistance at the traffic lights for the visually impaired. These would tell the person when it is safe to cross if they have problems with the red, green and yellow lights.
Crosswalks need to be better marked for the walkers and the drivers to ensure safety. Many of these citizens use walkers, canes, wheelchairs and any means to try and keep active. Using these tools increase the time they need to cross the street and ensure their safety.
The Madison police chief has asked the citizens of Madison for their help in fighting rising crime, including shootings, robberies and high-speed chases and driving.
I would suggest the chief have the department start cracking down on the possible symptoms of where major crime starts. Every day I see an alarming amount of cars on the road with expired licenses, no license, temporary licenses that are expired and temporary licenses not properly displayed.
I would argue that if a person easily neglects the proper registration of his or her car, there is a probability that person also has a reason to ignore the most basic rules of the law.
Another possible symptom contributing to rising crime is the alarming number of cars with improperly tinted car windows. State law dictates how much natural light must enter the vehicle. With some tinting, it's often difficult to see if a person is behind the wheel.
If it's against the law to drive without a seat belt, shouldn't law enforcement need to see into these vehicles to ensure citizens are following the rules of the road? Cracking down on these violations might seem petty, but where there is smoke and a spark, there might fire.
In a very dangerous world, America is experiencing a huge shortfall in recruiting for all the Armed Services. Only about a quarter of young people are qualified to serve for medical or moral reasons, in part because of obesity.
We should do a couple things to cure this national security issue. First, bring back the draft with no deferral. At 18 you go to training if medically and morally fit.
Decades ago as an infantry company commander, I learned that the best troops were high school graduates, many of whom played a team sport. If well led, they would do anything you asked.
Second, as a reward, pay the total cost of a college education or the equivalent. Another option could be to grant citizenship to young undocumented immigrants. If willing to defend the country, they should be granted citizenship when they have honorably served for four years.
Many argue that student loans should be forgiven. I believe that a fully funded college education as a reward for serving our country is a much better option. We live in a world dominated by authoritarian leaders who wish us ill. We need a creative solution.
Age, sex, race, religion, national origin, ancestry, creed, pregnancy, marital status, parental status, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, physical, mental, emotional or learning disability -- this is the latest and most extensive list I have seen of characteristics which an employer may not discriminate against in hiring under state or federal laws.
It is now time to add one more characteristic to that list, and it couldn't happen fast enough: COVID-19 vaccination status.
The pandemic is not over, but our paranoia must be. The pandemic is not over, but the government overreach must be. The pandemic is not over, but our polarization has to be.
Enough of this shock doctrine -- on both sides. We can take a sensible approach that prioritizes protecting vulnerable groups, and we can do it without politicizing medical freedom, deepening our current cultural divisions, and flat-out discriminating against individuals holding firm to their right to exercise autonomy over their own bodies. That goes both ways, friends.
After two-and-a-half years, if our elected officials can't implement policies that balance these priorities, we must replace them with haste in the next election cycle.
Forget your party affiliation. Vote on ideas. Live and let live.
According to the article in the July 26 Wisconsin State Journal "Gableman faces new challenge," our state Legislature has spent almost $1 million on the fiasco known as Michael Gableman's investigation of the 2020 election. And it’s not done. The meter is still running. Just think of how $1 million could improve our schools or our aging infrastructure.
This fall, every elected official who voted to squander our precious fiscal resources on this non-issue rather than on things that really matter should be shown the door by the voters of Wisconsin.
Kudos to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation engineers, planners and staff for designing and implementing the flex lanes on the Beltline.
The lanes seem to be helping alleviate some of the rush-hour congestion while saving the valuable Monona wetlands and other important natural resources such as the UW Arboretum from the destructive impact of building additional lanes of concrete. Preserving our wetlands is essential to help deal with flooding, provide a haven for wildlife and help keep our lakes and waters clean.
So far this creative solution seems to be a win-win both for the community and Mother Nature until our mass transit system matures.
Politics is more of a minefield than ever before. Yet, an inflamed political environment comes with a silver lining that transcends party lines: it shows we all care about our communities and country.
Having chosen to live in Wisconsin over 30 years ago, I want to see the betterment of our home state and country as much as anyone. It’s my hope for the productive, cooperative and thriving communities we all want that fires me up about a candidate for U.S. Senate who’s serious about making real improvements: Sarah Godlewski.
We don’t need more career politicians out of touch with the experience of everyday working Americans -- we need working-class politicians representing and being accountable to their fellow citizens. Godlewski’s background as a fifth-generation Wisconsinite, daughter of public school teachers, plus years of experience making government systems work for the people that support them as Wisconsin’s state treasurer are a breath of fresh air in today’s political environment.
Wisconsin deserves a senator who works for the people. Godlewski’s consistent commitment to lowering the cost of living for working families and protecting a democratic system where every citizen gets heard gives Wisconsinites a real chance to get the political representation they’ve been waiting for.
I recently read about an Associated Press survey of state election officials on the reliability of using drop boxes in the 2020 election. According to the poll, drop boxes didn’t lead to any significant problems. There were no cases of fraud, vandalism or theft that could have affected the results. Election officials collected the ballots and brought them to where they were counted in a safe and controlled environment.
The U.S. Postal Service does a remarkable job of delivering millions of pieces of mail every day. They do make mistakes, however. Have you ever received a letter for someone else interspersed with your mail? Of course you have. Usually it's not a problem since you can get it to your neighbor or back to the post office for delivery. But if your absentee ballot is misdelivered and eventually returned to you or your local election official, the deadline may have passed and your opportunity and obligation to vote will have been negated.
Let’s fix this and make drop boxes a universal alternative for all of us, but especially the elderly, disabled and those with other limitations.
I always say that I am a proud Democrat, and a prouder American. My views are unequivocally left of center, and often far from center. It may surprise some people that I mourn the growing extirpation of principled conservatives in this country.
For a period of time in this country, especially after the 1960s, members of both political parties could disagree about policy without questioning the motives of one another. That time has now since passed. One party has continually fought for democracy and our fundamental rights and liberties. The other party, the GOP, has been captured by the far-right, whose lies and fear-mongering have disgraced their long history as the party of Abraham Lincoln and great progressives like Bob La Follette.
My childlike naivety yearns for a return to politics as they were, but I know that cannot happen for a long time. It is now democracy or the GOP. I invite virtuous conservatives, who for too long have been silenced by Donald Trump's movement, to find a place (even a temporary place) in our party.
Vote, and help in our mission to return this country's political system to where it used to be.
Some must be very curious why Republicans seem to universally support the re-election of U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh.
It’s understandable if one has traditionally voted along party lines and so one would almost blindly pull the lever for your party in each election. But Johnson isn’t typical of your traditional Republican from our middle of the road state.
Johnson does not represent what a majority of polled Republicans have stated is their stand on gun legislation and the treatment of the environment. If polling means anything Johnson is on the wrong side of these issues with most voting Republicans, and in some cases, by a good margin.
Most Republicans see room for modest gun ownership restrictions -- Johnson just voted against the extremely modest recent gun legislation. Johnson is a outspoken climate change denier which runs counter to his fellow Republicans. To top it off Johnson was in the throes with those wishing to deny Joe Biden the presidency.
It needs to be asked what are Republicans fearful of by supporting Johnson? Can it be simply party over country?
Women’s health is a controversial topic in the news right now so I would like to share my thoughts as a woman. I believe that the reversal of Roe v. Wade is actually good for women’s health if you consider the following:
There will be fewer unwanted pregnancies because people would be more likely to use contraception.
More “women” (baby girls) would be born, thus increasing their population in the world.
More women would be able to become mothers because babies would be available for adoption.
Women would be spared the trauma of an abortion and any medical complications that may result, including mental or emotional health issues.
Men would likely have more respect for women and become more responsible because abortion would not be readily available as a means of birth control.
Human life and women in general would be more valued and respected.
I’m sure there are other advantages to women in banning abortion, but as you can see, this decision is actually a good thing for women’s health.
As a longtime Verona resident and member of their city council, I am voting for Anna Halverson for state Assembly and urge voters to join me. I have known Halverson for many years as a Moms Demand Action Leader, a mom, and as a friend, and she is best qualified to be our next Assembly representative.
Halverson is the only candidate in this race, and one of only two in Wisconsin, who earned an endorsement from Everytown for Gun Safety. That coveted endorsement is based on her years of effective advocacy in passing commonsense gun laws. Halverson’s work and her leadership were part of the movement that led to the passage of the most significant federal gun legislation in decades. She has led numerous meetings with legislators, has a deep understanding of the legislative process, and knows how the Legislature works and -- just as importantly -- how it can work better.
Our state and community need a fresh voice, new energy, and the ability to get things done. We need leaders, like Halverson, who have proven experience advocating for policy changes, and who know how to move the ball forward on the issues the people she represents care most about.
Halverson will work tirelessly and boldly for the 80th Assembly District. Vote for Halverson on Aug. 9.
I grew up believing the presidency was an important job. Given the previous two presidential elections, I am forced to conclude that we live in a society that prefers to default to the “lesser of two evils” philosophy.
How can Americans end up with Donald Trump and Joe Biden as the best choices out of all the millions of really smart, people that live in this country.
It’s like we were asked to pick out the best gem stone in a bag full of thousands of beautiful diamonds, and after much search and deliberation, we chose a piece of quartz -- twice.
As a businessman and an activist, I have known Syed Abbas for nearly a decade. Leaders can use two very different political strategies to win an election: divide and conquer or and unite and serve.
As a member and president of the Madison City Council, Abbas has clearly shown his ability to unite and serve all people, regardless of their ethnicity, color, religion, sexual orientation and even political affiliation.
He strongly believes that diversity is our country’s strength, unity is our country’s power, and the U.S. Constitution is our country’s hope. Abbas leads with conviction and principles. He has courage, integrity, honesty, character, and strongly believes in American values: Liberty, equality and justice for all.
Abbas will work tirelessly for our economy, reproductive rights, our climate, criminal justice, and education because he is very concerned about the well-being of all Wisconsinites, particularly our next generation.
He believes passionately in public service with full transparency, accountability, and ethics, and will bring global, national and local perspectives to solving complex problems in a thoughtful way.
Abbas has earned a well-deserved reputation as a laser-focused trusted leader.
Therefore, it is my distinct honor and pleasure to join other highly credible and well-respected leaders in endorsing Abbas.
Sup. Melissa Ratcliff is one of the most dedicated, effective, knowledgeable, and hard working public servants I have known and worked with as the former Dane County Sheriff.
She was steadfast in her commitment to ending solitary confinement and ensuring we have a safe and humane jail in Dane County. She worked tirelessly to build consensus around that need with facts, outreach and powerful advocacy.
As a Democratic state representative, Ratcliff will be working in a Legislature that is dominated by the other political party. She has shown she has the skills to bring people together to solve tough problems while never compromising on her core values. She has my enthusiastic endorsement for state representative in District 46.
The reported purpose is not to switch parties but to help choose Republican candidates who are likely to lose to a Democratic challenger. In addition, these reports are indicating that a large number of traditionally Democratic Party voters are choosing to vote in Republican primaries to pick Republican candidates who are likely to lose to a Democrat.
Imagine if the Republican donors and voters also used this tactic. Our elections would be a choice of the absolute worst that either party has to offer. How does this improve our government and democracy?
The upcoming primary is less than two weeks away. I urge voters to support Democrat Anna Halverson for State Assembly in the 80th District, replacing Rep. Sondy Pope, D-Mt. Horeb, who is retiring.
Halverson and I worked closely together as volunteers for Moms Demand Action advocating for gun safety in Wisconsin. Through that work, I have met with many state legislators from both parties. Without hesitation, I know that Halverson belongs in the Capitol right alongside all of them. They need her on-the-ground experience, her fresh energy, her optimism, her passionate voice and her ability to find a way through to get things done.
Don’t just take my word for it -- Reps. Lisa Subeck, D-Madison, Kristina M. Shelton, D-Green Bay, Deb Andraca, D-Whitefish Bay, and Gordon Hintz, D-Oshkosh, all agree and have also endorsed her.
Halverson has the right background, experience, and personality for this job. She’s smart, fearless, and strategic. She is also pragmatic and effective. In our work together, if there was work to be done, strategy to be thought out, phone calls to be made, Halverson was always there. Let’s send her to the Assembly to be there for all of us.
I support Sup. Melissa Ratcliff to be our next state representative.
As a member of the Cottage Grove Library Board, I know Ratcliff as a leader in working collaboratively to navigate the complex process of building a library in Cottage Grove. I have seen firsthand the qualities that will make her an effective state representative: a willingness to listen and consider all viewpoints, a strong understanding of the issues, and a dedication to doing what is best for the community.
Ratcliff has earned my vote and I trust her to represent all the people of the district in the state Assembly.
Please join me in voting for her in the Democratic primary. Election Day is Aug. 9 and you can vote absentee now.
Tim Michels is a conservative Republican candidate running to be governor of Wisconsin.
The problem is that Michels lives part of the year in the state of Connecticut -- he has admitted this openly. Recently, he had to revise his political pamphlets because of false advertising -- he incorrectly claimed that the National Rifle Association supported him.
But the most hypocritical example of this can be found in his recent political TV advertisement that accuses liberal radicals of trying to tear down everything that makes America great. Either he has forgotten, or he has never seen video of the thousands of American extremists who assaulted our sacred U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.
If this does not convince you that he is not suited to be our governor, the fact that Donald Trump is supporting him should.
We are in a recession, inflation is hitting everyone -- including corporations -- and the Democrats want to raise taxes. They are the party of crazy ideas.
We have just begun to see the rise of layoffs and it is only going to get worse as the economy continues to slow. Now, with this additional tax on corporations along with inflation, the number of layoffs will increase.
The world is in a recession and some are in much worse shape than the United States. Even China has deep economic problems. Just because we are the best horse in the glue factory, doesn't mean we should be raising taxes when our country is in trouble. Then to cap this off, the Democrats want to spend the money raised in taxes on more looney climate change ideas.
It’s time to recognize the three political parties in America today: Democrats, Republicans and Banana Republicans.
Democrats believe in representative democracy. They support the right of all eligible Americans to vote in free and fair elections, and they believe in making it easy for them to do so. Finally, they believe that once all votes have been counted and certified, the winner is the legitimately elected representative of their constituents.
Republicans also believe in the representative form of democracy enshrined in the Constitution. But the number of Republicans in office today who truly adhere to the ideals of the party of Abraham Lincoln is small.
Instead, the party formerly known as Republican Party has morphed into the Banana Republican party of Donald Trump. Banana Republicans don’t believe free and fair elections are possible. They don’t want to make it easy for eligible voters to participate in purportedly rigged elections. Finally, they don’t believe the results of elections are valid unless Banana Republicans are elected.
So in the upcoming elections this fall, voters likely will have to make a choice between a Democrat (D), a Republican (R) or a Banana Republican (BR).
The Wisconsin Supreme Court is disgraceful and corrupt. It didn’t used to be that way. Under the leadership of the late great Shirley Abrahamson, the court was respected as one of the best in the nation, and its opinions were used as a guide by other state supreme courts. It also was open and transparent in its operations, using its rule-making powers in open meetings.
Then we had Chief Justice Patience Roggensack, who will go down as the worst chief justice the court has ever seen. Almost every decision of the current court can be easily predicted. The court’s corrupt right-wing majority decides cases not on the basis of law or reason, but to give the outcome the right-wing Republican majority of the Legislature wants. The recent decision to allow a member of the DNR board to serve an unlimited term is just one example.
The court declared ballot drop boxes illegal, even though nothing in the law states they are. The right-wing majority had to know they were doing former President Donald Trump’s bidding. Roggensack conspired with the Legislature to change the way the court picked the chief justice. She moved the rule-making process into secrecy. The current chief hasn’t shown any more openness.
I hope the people of Wisconsin elect a person of integrity to replace Roggensack.
Anna Halverson, a very good friend of mine, is running for state Assembly. She is a Democrat and effective advocate for change, women's rights, people with disabilities, safe gun laws, a stronger community and Wisconsin where we all can thrive.
As a grassroots organizer who has made change happen, Halverson is a passionate, confident and caring mom who listens to the needs of our community -- because she lives in our community, too. She will bring her strong understanding of how laws work and can sometimes fall short in Wisconsin as our next state representative.
Vote Aug, 9 for Halverson. Register to vote, make a plan to vote, then get out there.
I'm extremely nervous about the recent rightward shift of the U.S. Supreme Court and its recent rulings.
I realized people are most concerned with the right of privacy rulings that may come up in future court rulings. I'm worried that the Supreme Court may go after other rights besides privacy rights.
I'm worried that it may come after people with disabilities. There is no telling which rights they may take away next. That's why we must get out and vote in droves in the August primary and the general election in November. Our rights may just depend on it.
Impaired driving has become an epidemic in Wisconsin. Every year hundreds of people lose their lives due to alcohol-related driver impairment alone.
Then there are the injuries (near misses). Who knows how many incidents just escape detection? And what about opioid impairment? It's not insignificant.
Even though ignition interlock devices, which are used to prevent alcohol-impaired driving, cannot detect opioids, alcohol is a common denominator. Alcohol is often used in conjunction with opioids. Interlock devices that don't allow a vehicle to start without a clean breath test, could work in those instances.
Perhaps we should have immediate mandatory installation of interlock devices on all new vehicles going forward and supplement the cost. We've got to start somewhere. Who knows, there might be surprise parental demand because of concern for higher-risk teenagers and young adults.
This concept is radical, but so were seat-belt laws decades ago. People adapted, and the vast majority now accept and comply. It saved countless lives. The same could be said for interlock devices. Not only will it save those who may become a victim of an impaired driver, it will save the impaired driver from themselves.
The State Journal's otherwise comprehensive series of articles on the 25th anniversary of Monona Terrace omitted a crucial ingredient in the efforts to get the facility built.
While the paper correctly noted that in 1990 then-Mayor Paul Soglin campaigned to build the center to help revitalize a struggling Downtown, the story missed an initiative that led the city to this point. More accurately, it was the Greater Madison Chamber of Commerce, chaired by Bob Walton, president of ABS Global, that pushed to resurrect the lingering plan.
Walton mobilized a network of supporters including UW-Madison Chancellor Donna Shalala, Morgan Murphy Media executive George Nelson, Wisconsin State Journal editor Bob Spiegel, Chamber of Commerce executive director Bob Brennan, and others. After Mayor Soglin and Gov. Tommy Thompson agreed to support the initiative and the referendum was passed in 1992, construction began two years later.
It's important the contributions of the key group Walton organized is given full credit for pushing to advance this wonderful project.
This letter is for the many older adults in the Chapel Valley area of Fitchburg. This area is home to several senior citizens apartments, many of which have physical impairments.
Many of the residents strive to keep active by walking the neighborhood as much as possible. My concern is that streets in the area offer very little help in doing so.
These residents are still citizens. Several improvements should be made to the crosswalks, traffic light crossings and even verbal assistance at the traffic lights for the visually impaired. These would tell the person when it is safe to cross if they have problems with the red, green and yellow lights.
Crosswalks need to be better marked for the walkers and the drivers to ensure safety. Many of these citizens use walkers, canes, wheelchairs and any means to try and keep active. Using these tools increase the time they need to cross the street and ensure their safety.
The Madison police chief has asked the citizens of Madison for their help in fighting rising crime, including shootings, robberies and high-speed chases and driving.
I would suggest the chief have the department start cracking down on the possible symptoms of where major crime starts. Every day I see an alarming amount of cars on the road with expired licenses, no license, temporary licenses that are expired and temporary licenses not properly displayed.
I would argue that if a person easily neglects the proper registration of his or her car, there is a probability that person also has a reason to ignore the most basic rules of the law.
Another possible symptom contributing to rising crime is the alarming number of cars with improperly tinted car windows. State law dictates how much natural light must enter the vehicle. With some tinting, it's often difficult to see if a person is behind the wheel.
If it's against the law to drive without a seat belt, shouldn't law enforcement need to see into these vehicles to ensure citizens are following the rules of the road? Cracking down on these violations might seem petty, but where there is smoke and a spark, there might fire.
In a very dangerous world, America is experiencing a huge shortfall in recruiting for all the Armed Services. Only about a quarter of young people are qualified to serve for medical or moral reasons, in part because of obesity.
We should do a couple things to cure this national security issue. First, bring back the draft with no deferral. At 18 you go to training if medically and morally fit.
Decades ago as an infantry company commander, I learned that the best troops were high school graduates, many of whom played a team sport. If well led, they would do anything you asked.
Second, as a reward, pay the total cost of a college education or the equivalent. Another option could be to grant citizenship to young undocumented immigrants. If willing to defend the country, they should be granted citizenship when they have honorably served for four years.
Many argue that student loans should be forgiven. I believe that a fully funded college education as a reward for serving our country is a much better option. We live in a world dominated by authoritarian leaders who wish us ill. We need a creative solution.
Age, sex, race, religion, national origin, ancestry, creed, pregnancy, marital status, parental status, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, physical, mental, emotional or learning disability -- this is the latest and most extensive list I have seen of characteristics which an employer may not discriminate against in hiring under state or federal laws.
It is now time to add one more characteristic to that list, and it couldn't happen fast enough: COVID-19 vaccination status.
The pandemic is not over, but our paranoia must be. The pandemic is not over, but the government overreach must be. The pandemic is not over, but our polarization has to be.
Enough of this shock doctrine -- on both sides. We can take a sensible approach that prioritizes protecting vulnerable groups, and we can do it without politicizing medical freedom, deepening our current cultural divisions, and flat-out discriminating against individuals holding firm to their right to exercise autonomy over their own bodies. That goes both ways, friends.
After two-and-a-half years, if our elected officials can't implement policies that balance these priorities, we must replace them with haste in the next election cycle.
Forget your party affiliation. Vote on ideas. Live and let live.
According to the article in the July 26 Wisconsin State Journal "Gableman faces new challenge," our state Legislature has spent almost $1 million on the fiasco known as Michael Gableman's investigation of the 2020 election. And it’s not done. The meter is still running. Just think of how $1 million could improve our schools or our aging infrastructure.
This fall, every elected official who voted to squander our precious fiscal resources on this non-issue rather than on things that really matter should be shown the door by the voters of Wisconsin.
Kudos to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation engineers, planners and staff for designing and implementing the flex lanes on the Beltline.
The lanes seem to be helping alleviate some of the rush-hour congestion while saving the valuable Monona wetlands and other important natural resources such as the UW Arboretum from the destructive impact of building additional lanes of concrete. Preserving our wetlands is essential to help deal with flooding, provide a haven for wildlife and help keep our lakes and waters clean.
So far this creative solution seems to be a win-win both for the community and Mother Nature until our mass transit system matures.
Politics is more of a minefield than ever before. Yet, an inflamed political environment comes with a silver lining that transcends party lines: it shows we all care about our communities and country.
Having chosen to live in Wisconsin over 30 years ago, I want to see the betterment of our home state and country as much as anyone. It’s my hope for the productive, cooperative and thriving communities we all want that fires me up about a candidate for U.S. Senate who’s serious about making real improvements: Sarah Godlewski.
We don’t need more career politicians out of touch with the experience of everyday working Americans -- we need working-class politicians representing and being accountable to their fellow citizens. Godlewski’s background as a fifth-generation Wisconsinite, daughter of public school teachers, plus years of experience making government systems work for the people that support them as Wisconsin’s state treasurer are a breath of fresh air in today’s political environment.
Wisconsin deserves a senator who works for the people. Godlewski’s consistent commitment to lowering the cost of living for working families and protecting a democratic system where every citizen gets heard gives Wisconsinites a real chance to get the political representation they’ve been waiting for.
I recently read about an Associated Press survey of state election officials on the reliability of using drop boxes in the 2020 election. According to the poll, drop boxes didn’t lead to any significant problems. There were no cases of fraud, vandalism or theft that could have affected the results. Election officials collected the ballots and brought them to where they were counted in a safe and controlled environment.
The U.S. Postal Service does a remarkable job of delivering millions of pieces of mail every day. They do make mistakes, however. Have you ever received a letter for someone else interspersed with your mail? Of course you have. Usually it's not a problem since you can get it to your neighbor or back to the post office for delivery. But if your absentee ballot is misdelivered and eventually returned to you or your local election official, the deadline may have passed and your opportunity and obligation to vote will have been negated.
Let’s fix this and make drop boxes a universal alternative for all of us, but especially the elderly, disabled and those with other limitations.
I always say that I am a proud Democrat, and a prouder American. My views are unequivocally left of center, and often far from center. It may surprise some people that I mourn the growing extirpation of principled conservatives in this country.
For a period of time in this country, especially after the 1960s, members of both political parties could disagree about policy without questioning the motives of one another. That time has now since passed. One party has continually fought for democracy and our fundamental rights and liberties. The other party, the GOP, has been captured by the far-right, whose lies and fear-mongering have disgraced their long history as the party of Abraham Lincoln and great progressives like Bob La Follette.
My childlike naivety yearns for a return to politics as they were, but I know that cannot happen for a long time. It is now democracy or the GOP. I invite virtuous conservatives, who for too long have been silenced by Donald Trump's movement, to find a place (even a temporary place) in our party.
Vote, and help in our mission to return this country's political system to where it used to be.
Some must be very curious why Republicans seem to universally support the re-election of U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh.
It’s understandable if one has traditionally voted along party lines and so one would almost blindly pull the lever for your party in each election. But Johnson isn’t typical of your traditional Republican from our middle of the road state.
Johnson does not represent what a majority of polled Republicans have stated is their stand on gun legislation and the treatment of the environment. If polling means anything Johnson is on the wrong side of these issues with most voting Republicans, and in some cases, by a good margin.
Most Republicans see room for modest gun ownership restrictions -- Johnson just voted against the extremely modest recent gun legislation. Johnson is a outspoken climate change denier which runs counter to his fellow Republicans. To top it off Johnson was in the throes with those wishing to deny Joe Biden the presidency.
It needs to be asked what are Republicans fearful of by supporting Johnson? Can it be simply party over country?
Women’s health is a controversial topic in the news right now so I would like to share my thoughts as a woman. I believe that the reversal of Roe v. Wade is actually good for women’s health if you consider the following:
There will be fewer unwanted pregnancies because people would be more likely to use contraception.
More “women” (baby girls) would be born, thus increasing their population in the world.
More women would be able to become mothers because babies would be available for adoption.
Women would be spared the trauma of an abortion and any medical complications that may result, including mental or emotional health issues.
Men would likely have more respect for women and become more responsible because abortion would not be readily available as a means of birth control.
Human life and women in general would be more valued and respected.
I’m sure there are other advantages to women in banning abortion, but as you can see, this decision is actually a good thing for women’s health.
As a longtime Verona resident and member of their city council, I am voting for Anna Halverson for state Assembly and urge voters to join me. I have known Halverson for many years as a Moms Demand Action Leader, a mom, and as a friend, and she is best qualified to be our next Assembly representative.
Halverson is the only candidate in this race, and one of only two in Wisconsin, who earned an endorsement from Everytown for Gun Safety. That coveted endorsement is based on her years of effective advocacy in passing commonsense gun laws. Halverson’s work and her leadership were part of the movement that led to the passage of the most significant federal gun legislation in decades. She has led numerous meetings with legislators, has a deep understanding of the legislative process, and knows how the Legislature works and -- just as importantly -- how it can work better.
Our state and community need a fresh voice, new energy, and the ability to get things done. We need leaders, like Halverson, who have proven experience advocating for policy changes, and who know how to move the ball forward on the issues the people she represents care most about.
Halverson will work tirelessly and boldly for the 80th Assembly District. Vote for Halverson on Aug. 9.
I grew up believing the presidency was an important job. Given the previous two presidential elections, I am forced to conclude that we live in a society that prefers to default to the “lesser of two evils” philosophy.
How can Americans end up with Donald Trump and Joe Biden as the best choices out of all the millions of really smart, people that live in this country.
It’s like we were asked to pick out the best gem stone in a bag full of thousands of beautiful diamonds, and after much search and deliberation, we chose a piece of quartz -- twice.
As a businessman and an activist, I have known Syed Abbas for nearly a decade. Leaders can use two very different political strategies to win an election: divide and conquer or and unite and serve.
As a member and president of the Madison City Council, Abbas has clearly shown his ability to unite and serve all people, regardless of their ethnicity, color, religion, sexual orientation and even political affiliation.
He strongly believes that diversity is our country’s strength, unity is our country’s power, and the U.S. Constitution is our country’s hope. Abbas leads with conviction and principles. He has courage, integrity, honesty, character, and strongly believes in American values: Liberty, equality and justice for all.
Abbas will work tirelessly for our economy, reproductive rights, our climate, criminal justice, and education because he is very concerned about the well-being of all Wisconsinites, particularly our next generation.
He believes passionately in public service with full transparency, accountability, and ethics, and will bring global, national and local perspectives to solving complex problems in a thoughtful way.
Abbas has earned a well-deserved reputation as a laser-focused trusted leader.
Therefore, it is my distinct honor and pleasure to join other highly credible and well-respected leaders in endorsing Abbas.
Sup. Melissa Ratcliff is one of the most dedicated, effective, knowledgeable, and hard working public servants I have known and worked with as the former Dane County Sheriff.
She was steadfast in her commitment to ending solitary confinement and ensuring we have a safe and humane jail in Dane County. She worked tirelessly to build consensus around that need with facts, outreach and powerful advocacy.
As a Democratic state representative, Ratcliff will be working in a Legislature that is dominated by the other political party. She has shown she has the skills to bring people together to solve tough problems while never compromising on her core values. She has my enthusiastic endorsement for state representative in District 46.
The reported purpose is not to switch parties but to help choose Republican candidates who are likely to lose to a Democratic challenger. In addition, these reports are indicating that a large number of traditionally Democratic Party voters are choosing to vote in Republican primaries to pick Republican candidates who are likely to lose to a Democrat.
Imagine if the Republican donors and voters also used this tactic. Our elections would be a choice of the absolute worst that either party has to offer. How does this improve our government and democracy?
The upcoming primary is less than two weeks away. I urge voters to support Democrat Anna Halverson for State Assembly in the 80th District, replacing Rep. Sondy Pope, D-Mt. Horeb, who is retiring.
Halverson and I worked closely together as volunteers for Moms Demand Action advocating for gun safety in Wisconsin. Through that work, I have met with many state legislators from both parties. Without hesitation, I know that Halverson belongs in the Capitol right alongside all of them. They need her on-the-ground experience, her fresh energy, her optimism, her passionate voice and her ability to find a way through to get things done.
Don’t just take my word for it -- Reps. Lisa Subeck, D-Madison, Kristina M. Shelton, D-Green Bay, Deb Andraca, D-Whitefish Bay, and Gordon Hintz, D-Oshkosh, all agree and have also endorsed her.
Halverson has the right background, experience, and personality for this job. She’s smart, fearless, and strategic. She is also pragmatic and effective. In our work together, if there was work to be done, strategy to be thought out, phone calls to be made, Halverson was always there. Let’s send her to the Assembly to be there for all of us.
I support Sup. Melissa Ratcliff to be our next state representative.
As a member of the Cottage Grove Library Board, I know Ratcliff as a leader in working collaboratively to navigate the complex process of building a library in Cottage Grove. I have seen firsthand the qualities that will make her an effective state representative: a willingness to listen and consider all viewpoints, a strong understanding of the issues, and a dedication to doing what is best for the community.
Ratcliff has earned my vote and I trust her to represent all the people of the district in the state Assembly.
Please join me in voting for her in the Democratic primary. Election Day is Aug. 9 and you can vote absentee now.
Tim Michels is a conservative Republican candidate running to be governor of Wisconsin.
The problem is that Michels lives part of the year in the state of Connecticut -- he has admitted this openly. Recently, he had to revise his political pamphlets because of false advertising -- he incorrectly claimed that the National Rifle Association supported him.
But the most hypocritical example of this can be found in his recent political TV advertisement that accuses liberal radicals of trying to tear down everything that makes America great. Either he has forgotten, or he has never seen video of the thousands of American extremists who assaulted our sacred U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.
If this does not convince you that he is not suited to be our governor, the fact that Donald Trump is supporting him should.
We are in a recession, inflation is hitting everyone -- including corporations -- and the Democrats want to raise taxes. They are the party of crazy ideas.
We have just begun to see the rise of layoffs and it is only going to get worse as the economy continues to slow. Now, with this additional tax on corporations along with inflation, the number of layoffs will increase.
The world is in a recession and some are in much worse shape than the United States. Even China has deep economic problems. Just because we are the best horse in the glue factory, doesn't mean we should be raising taxes when our country is in trouble. Then to cap this off, the Democrats want to spend the money raised in taxes on more looney climate change ideas.