Kenosha Racial and Ethnic Equity Commission to host public listening sessions starting this week

The Kenosha County Racial and Ethnic Equity Commission will host a pair of public listening sessions the next two Wednesdays as it seeks feedback on racial and ethnic inequities and systemic disparities in law enforcement in Kenosha County.

These sessions will be held Wednesday, Aug. 10, at the Kenosha County Job Center, 8600 Sheridan Road, Entrance D; and Wednesday, Aug. 17, at the Kenosha County Center at highways 45 and 50 in Bristol. Both will run from 6 to 8 p.m.

Speakers will be limited to 3-5 minutes based on the number of attendees. Attendees should remember that these are listening sessions and the commissioners will not be addressing speakers or comments.

Established in 2021, the commission's mission is to realize greater racial and ethnic equity and dismantle racism in Kenosha County through research, education, and ongoing review of current policies and procedures so as to implement transformative ideas born of research, collaboration, and community engagement.

More information about the commission is at the Racial and Ethnic Equity Commission page on the Kenosha County website.