Kenosha/Racine Poets Laureate Program searching for 2023-24 poets laureate

The Kenosha/Racine Poets Laureate Program is taking applications for the 2023-24 Kenosha and Racine poets laureate.
One poet laureate each for Kenosha County and Racine County will be selected after the close of applications on Oct. 15.
Online applications are available at krpoets.com/apply. Physical applications may also be printed at krpoets.com/apply, or can be picked up at Kenosha Public Library or Racine Public Library.
The Kenosha and Racine poets laureate serve their communities as ambassadors for poetry and literacy, using the opportunity to write and share their work, while also putting together a community project that uses poetry as a tool of service.
Since 2011, the Kenosha/Racine Poet Laureate Program celebrates both counties’ rich culture and diversity through the work of a poet who represents Kenosha and Racine by creating excitement about the written and spoken word as well as outreach activities, special programs, and their individual works.
People are also reading…
Previous poets laureate include: Debra Hall, Joseph Engel, Esteban Colon, Carly-Anne Ravnikar and Kenyatta Turner.
Kenosha homes for big families
5 Bedroom Home in Kenosha - $275,000
Forest Park Two Story 5 Bedroom 2 Bath features fenced in backyard with Patio, HWFs and Two Living Spaces! The first floor includes a small foyer which greets you upon your entry, HWFs, Large Living Room, Eat in Kitchen, Full Bath, and 2 Bedrooms. The 2nd Story Includes a 2nd Living Space, 3 Large Bedrooms with large closets, and Full Bath. The basement provides additional storage space with Laundry Hook Ups, Workshop Area, and a Finished additional room being used as an Arts/Crafts Room. Through the kitchen you will find sliding glass doors leading you to the fenced in backyard with Storage Shed, Patio, and Detached Garage. Centrally Located in the City of Kenosha with quick access to shopping and entertainment. Only .2 Miles from Doorstep to Forest Park Elementary!
6 Bedroom Home in Pleasant Prairie - $384,900
COUNTRY CHARM IN PLEASANT PRAIRIE!! This Lovely Two-Story has been in the family for YEARS, and they hate to let it go! 6 BRs and over 2,600 Above Grade Sq Ft on Almost a Full Acre of Land (.97) and Next to the Conservation Land (to the North)!! So Inviting, and the rooms are all HUGE! Enter through the Back to your Giant Mud Rm w/Laundry Hookup! Kit feat All Appliances and is Large Enough for a Table & Chairs +there is a Form Din Rm! French doors to Parlor or Form Liv Rm and Main Floor Fam Rm too w/Warm Fireplace and Sliders to Massive Deck! Main Floor BR or Office plus a Spacious Full Bath! Upstairs Features 5 Very Large Bedrooms and a 2nd Full Bath! Part Basement for Storage or Work Bench plus part Crawl! Massive 3-1/2 Car Detached Gar and Large Shed! You Will LOVE Life in the Country!
5 Bedroom Home in Racine - $589,000
Opportunities to own a house like this one do not come along very often. This historic Italianate stunner is located just 1 block W. of Lake Michigan in Racine's Southside Historic District. This beautifully maintained landmark home boasts 5+ BD & 3.5 BA and an open concept great room (with 2nd staircase) for today's modern living. Did we mention the first floor laundry room? Enjoy entertaining family & friends on the 4th of July watching the parade from your front porch, or from the belvedere (cupola) on top of the roof. Incredible lake and city views! Beaming wood floors throughout, and incredible detail such as: transom windows, leaded glass, ornate crown molding, French doors and bay windows. Just a short walk to Downtown Racine! Be sure to see documents for much more information!
6 Bedroom Home in Pleasant Prairie - $384,900
COUNTRY CHARM IN PLEASANT PRAIRIE!! This Lovely Two-Story has been in the family for YEARS, and they hate to let it go! Features 6 Bedrooms and over 2,600 Above Grade Square Feet on Almost a Full Acre of Land (.97) and Next to the Conservation Land (to the North)!! So Inviting, and the rooms are all HUGE! Enter through the Back to your Giant Mud Room with Laundry Hookup! Kitchen features All Appliances and is Large Enough for a Table and Chairs plus there is a Formal Dining Room Adjacent! French doors to Parlor or Formal Living Room and Main Floor Family Room too with Warm Fireplace and Sliders to Massive Deck! Main Floor Bedroom too or Office plus a Spacious Full Bath! Upstairs Features 5 Very Large Bedrooms and a 2nd Full Bath! Partial Basement for Storage or Work Bench and Part Crawl! Home on City Water, and City Sewer, but still offers the Well for Outside Watering. Massive 3-1/2 Car Detached Garage and Large Shed! You Will LOVE Life in the Country!
5 Bedroom Home in Franksville - $980,000
24 beautiful acres 5340 Sq. Ft. Raymond, secluded executive ranch home 1/2 mile off of road, with finished lower level on 24.7 acres. 5 BR, 4 BA, Open concept LR,DR,KT. Wall of windows in DR/LR and floor to ceiling brick fireplace with skylight. Eat in kitchen has wine frig, wet bar and ice maker. Main BR suite with double sinks, ceramic floor and WIC. 2nd BR on main Fl. is used as LR but back entry off of garage entrance could accomadate laundry. Stairless entry off of landscaped circle drive. Lower level KT w/wetbar, Rec room has full size windows and walkout. 1.25 acre pond-18 feet deep inviting to wildlife. 2 decks 30 year shingles (2018) 2 lennox pulse furnaces and 2 central air units. Beautiful view out of every window. This is a beautiful unique home with so many amenities
5 Bedroom Home in Lindenhurst - $474,900
Stunning 5 Bed/5 Bath with 3 car garage in the highly acclaimed Lakes High School District. One of the largest homes of this beautiful Natures Ridge Subdivision with over 4350 SF of living space! Impressive entry with gorgeous newer cherry hardwood floors extending into kitchen! The large, bright kitchen is a chef's dream with large island, SS Appliances and eat-in area overlooking the beautiful deck and backyard. Awesome pantry with storage, plumbed for 2nd laundry! Freshly painted through out in the latest hues. Additional bedroom/office and full bath on main level along w/9ft ceilings. Upstairs there is room for everyone with 2 large master suites. Each w/large WIC and spa baths. Two spacious beds share Jack-n-Jill bath and a further bed is princess suite. Extra features of this home include newer roof (2018), two separate furnaces & AC units for split (dual zone) climate control, Intercom, Central Vac & Security System! Full basement w/9 foot ceilings and full bathroom rough in. 2020 tax was successfully appealed and reduced and the amount shown is without HO exemption. Please check out 3D Virtual tour for more details and imagine the possibilities!
5 Bedroom Home in Waukegan - $174,900
Bring the Family!! WELCOME HOME!! Gather on the front porch on a breezy summer night or come on in this freshly painted home - NEW CARPET UP AND DOWN! Generous Living room and separate Dining Room for plenty of space for family gatherings. And great kitchen space to prepare for those gatherings!!! Appliances stay! 2 MAIN FLOOR BEDROOMS!! Primary bedroom with/private bath! Another full bath completes the main level!! 3 more bedrooms upstairs along with ANOTHER FULL BATH! Large back yard - mostly fenced. Don't miss this - schedule your private showing today!!
5 Bedroom Home in Lindenhurst - $339,900
** DO NOT MISS OUT ON THIS LOVELY TWO STORY HOME THAT SITS ON A OVERSIZED CORNER LOT** THIS HOME HAS SO MUCH TO OFFER IT WILL NOT LAST LONG! THIS IMMACULATE TWO STORY BOASTS 5 BEDROOMS AND 3.5 BATHS** WALK IN THE FRONT DOOR TO A BEAUTIFULLY UPDATED FIRST FLOOR** THE FIRST FLOOR OFFERS GORGEOUS HARD WOOD FLOORS** FULLY UPDATED POWDER ROOM** HUGE UPDATED KITCHEN, EVERYTHING IS BRAND NEW** KITCHEN HAS SS APPLIANCES** SEVERAL BUTLER PANTRY STYLE CABINETS** NEW CABINETS & TONS OF STORAGE** QUARTZ COUNTER TOPS** NEW SLIDER WALKING OUT TO YOUR NEW DECK WHICH OVER LOOKS YOUR BACK YARD ( THAT IS MOSTLY FENCED IN) AND LOVELY POND, ALL RIGHT IN YOUR BACK YARD** WALK THROUGH THE KITCHEN INTO A HUGE UPDATED FAMILY ROOM WITH A NICE NEW COZY FIRE PLACE** WALK THROUGH THE OTHER SIDE OF THE KITCHEN INTO A SPACIOUS/UPDATED DINING ROOM WHICH FLOWS RIGHT INTO ANOTHER UPDATED LIVING SPACE** LAUNDRY ROOM IS ALSO ON THE MAIN FLOOR SO NO MORE TRUCKING ALL THE WAY DOWN TO THE BASEMENT** ALSO, WALK RIGHT THROUGH THE LAUNDRY ROOM TO YOUR OVERSIZED 2.5 CAR GARAGE WITH HIGH CEILINGS AND A WALK UP ATTIC**HEAD UPSTAIRS TO A OVER SIZED MASTER THAT HAS A SITTING AREA OR CAN BE USED FOR A CRIB AND A NEW BORN OR COULD BE FRAMED IN FOR MORE CLOSET SPACE** IN THIS MASTER YOU WILL ALSO FIND AN AMAZING UPDATED BATH WITH HEATED FLOORS** THERE ARE ALSO TWO OTHER NICE SIZE BEDROOMS UPSTAIRS WITH ANOTHER FULL AND FULLY UPDATED BATHROOM** LETS HEAD DOWN STAIRS TO YOUR FULLY FINISHED WALK OUT BASEMENT** THE BASEMENT OFFERS ANOTHER HUGE LIVING SPACE GREAT FOR ENTERTAINING** A HUGE STORAGE ROOM WITH BUILT IN SHELVING** TWO MORE BEDROOMS AND ANOTHER FULL BATH THAT HAS BEEN COMPLETELY UPDATED** WALK OUT THE BASEMENT TO LOVELY BRICK PATIO UNDER THE DECK WHICH IS USED FOR A NICE SITTING AREA** THIS HOME IS LOCATED IN MALLARD RIDGE** MALLARD RIDGE OFFERS SEVERAL COMMUNITY PONDS** TONS OF WALKING TRAILS** CONNECTS TO SEVERAL FOREST PRESERVES** BASKET BALL COURT** TENNIS COURTS** HUGE PARK**SOCCER FIELDS** BASEBALL FIELD** PAVILION WITH CHARCOAL GRILLS AND BATHROOMS** CLOSE TO PUBLIC TRANSPORTATION** GOOD SCHOOLS** HERE ARE SOME OF THE DATES OF THE WORK THAT HAS BEEN DONE TO THE HOUSE** 2018 NEW CEDAR DECK** 2018 NEW 30 YEAR ROOF** 2018** NEW PATIO DOORS UPSTAIRS AND DOWN STAIRS** ALL NEW WINDOWS ROUGHLY 2015-2016** 2018** NEW SIDING AND SOFFIT** 2018 NEW GUTTERS** 2015 NEW GAS FIRE PLACE** 2020 ALL DUCT WORK AND VENTS WERE CLEANED** 2017 ELECTRIC DOG FENCE INSTALLED** HVAC INSTALLED IN 2008 AND IS SERVICED TWICE A YEAR** 2019** CUSTOM BLINDS FOR PATIO DOORS** 2017** NEW MASTER BATH INCLUDING CUSTOM CABINETS, WALK IN SHOWER AND HEATED FLOORS** 2020 NEW FRONT PORCH** 2020 NEW FRONT DOOR/SIDE LIGHTS** 2020 ALL NEW GUEST BATH ON SECOND FLOOR** 2019 ALL NEW BATH IN WALK OUT BASEMENT** HOUSE RECENTLY PAINTED AS WELL. DO NOT MISS OUT ON THIS ONE. SHOWINGS AVAILABLE ON 4/30/2022 FROM 10:00 A.M -7:00 A.M AND 5/1/2022 10:00 A.M- 6:00 P.M. HIGHEST AND BEST DUE SUNDAY NIGHT BY 8:00 P.M OFFERS WILL BE REVIEWED MONDAY MORNING.
7 Bedroom Home in Gurnee - $419,900
Unique and One-of-a-Kind Home in Gurnee. Completely Rehabbed and Updated! 7 Bedrooms & 4 1/2 Bathrooms. Spectacular Large Brand New EAT-In Kitchen with All Stainless-Steel Appliances, New Corian Counter-Tops, New Cabinets and Flooring. Huge Living Room with Hardwood Floors. Separate Formal Dining Room with Hardwood Floors. Step Down 3 Stairs to The Large Master Bedroom with Hardwood Floors and Brand-New Adjacent Master Bathroom Suite. Lower Level (which is actually ground level) is A Full Walk-Out to The Brick Paver Patio and Large Back Yard. Lower Level Also Has a Large Family Room, Its Own Bedroom, Full Updated Bathroom and 2nd Kitchen. This Area Is Perfect for Extended Family! 2nd Level Has 4 More Bedrooms All with Hardwood Flooring. Bedroom # 2 Has Its Own Separate 1/2 Bathroom. There are 2 Additional Full Bathrooms on This Level Too. The 3rd Level Has Another Large Bedroom with Hardwood Floors. This Home is On an Acre of Land. There Are Numerous Possibilities This Home. Perfect For a Home Business, In-Law Arrangement or Bring your ideas. This Home is in Great Shape. New Furnace, AC Compressor and Hot Water Heater. Save On Your Bills with The SunRun Solar Panel System! Most Windows Have Been Replaced. Close To Gurnee Mills, Great America and Highways. Great Schools! Come and See this Impressive Home!
5 Bedroom Home in Lake Villa - $350,000
**2019 New Furnace & Toilets**2021 New AC & Hot Water Heater**2022 New Paint on Front Door, Baseboards Throughout & 1st Floor Bedroom** 2017 Rehab: New Kitchen Cabinets, Stainless Steel Appliances, Countertops, Carpet and Paint Throughout** Welcome Home to this MOVE IN READY, 5 Bedroom, 2.1 bathroom with over 3000 sq ft of living space in the highly desirable Cedar Crossing Subdivision. The home and 3 car garage sit on a large corner lot. Inside you'll find a first floor bedroom and laundryroom. Upstairs, are 3 spacious bedrooms (one exceptionally good size) as well as a grand primary suite featuring whirlpool tub and huge walk-in closet. A full basement is just waiting to be finished for even more living space.