Kenosha readies for Blake shooting decision: Curfew, other measures would be used; march, vigil set Monday

With a charging decision in the officer-involved shooting of Jacob Blake in August looming, the City of Kenosha is putting plans in place to ensure the public's safety.
Mayor John Antaramian and Police Chief Daniel Miskinis announced several measures in a joint statement issued Sunday morning.
The decision of whether to charge Officer Rusten Sheskey in the Aug. 23 shooting of Blake lies in the hands of Kenosha District Attorney Michael Graveley.
"Mayor Antaramian has been informed that the decision is likely to be announced within the first two weeks of January and is working with Chief Miskinis and other partners to protect peaceful demonstration and to guard against unlawful activity," the release states. "Our responsibility to protect public safety is paramount, and we are preparing for a number of possible public demonstration and safety efforts."
They indicate potential measures that may be utilized following the announcement include a designation of demonstration space, limitations on city bus routes, road closures, a curfew and protective fencing.
More detailed public safety updates will provided as events warrant, the release states.
Call for peace no matter what
Tanya McLean, executive director of Leaders of Kenosha and a friend of the Blake family, called for peace regardless of the decision during an interview Sunday afternoon.
"No matter what the decision is with regards to the shooting of Jacob Blake by Officer Sheskey, we're calling for nonviolence," she said. "We're advocating for people to go out and nonviolently express their concerns with regards to the decision.
"We are in no way advocating or supporting any type of violence against people, their businesses, their properties. (Leaders of Kenosha) and all the other activists, community members and the Blake family completely stand against any type of violence against a person, their business or their properties. We want everyone to stay safe, and we want everyone to make it back home to their loved ones.
"No matter what happens, we're going to get through this as a community, together, and hopefully come out stronger and better than we were before."
In the days immediately following the shooting, protestors and rioters — many seemingly from out of town — took to the streets and left several areas of the city in ruins.
Buildings in the city's Downtown and Uptown districts bore the brunt of the rioters' wrath, with many severely damaged. In Uptown, the Danish Brotherhood building at 22nd Avenue and 63rd Street was set on fire and destroyed.
On the third night after the shooting, three men were shot, two fatally, by Illinois teenager Kyle Rittenhouse, who faces two homicide charges.
The issues with rioting and violence didn't stem from groups closely associated with the Blake family, McLean said.
Curfew is coming
"We know that the mayor is going to call for a curfew, we've already been told that," she said. "We're stressing to everyone, as we did before, to please, please, please go in at curfew. ... When we have events, we have security, and it's very strategic in what we do.
"We urge everyone to go in, let the police do their job and try to adhere to whatever the curfew is and whatever is happening at that time."
McLean said the work will continue after the decision has been made to improve the community as a whole.
"We're working on a plan now with regards to addressing a lot of the systemic issues that happen here in Kenosha, to work with city officials to address them," she said. "The mayor and a lot of other city officials are very willing to meet with the community and meet us somewhere in the middle so we can all figure this thing out together."
The Blake family is planning to hold a press conference at The Collective, 1345 52nd St., Kenosha, on Monday at 4:30 p.m., followed by a march to Civic Center Park. A candlelight vigil will close the event.
City meeting Monday
The City Council on Monday night is expected to vote on an "emergency declaration" resolution, which would give Antaramian "certain powers for a certain period of time to deal with putting certain infrastructures in place," the mayor said last week.
Should the resolution pass, the mayor would have the power to make arrangements for emergency services, issue a curfew and close streets, parks and other city facilities.
The emergency declaration would begin the day of Graveley's ruling and remain in effect for eight days. Should the ruling be delayed past the second week of January, the resolution would not go into effect.
Antaramian said if the decision comes after Jan. 16, he would go back to the council to request a new declaration.