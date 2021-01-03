Kenosha readies for Blake shooting decision: Curfew, other measures would be used; march, vigil set Monday

The issues with rioting and violence didn't stem from groups closely associated with the Blake family, McLean said.

Curfew is coming

"We know that the mayor is going to call for a curfew, we've already been told that," she said. "We're stressing to everyone, as we did before, to please, please, please go in at curfew. ... When we have events, we have security, and it's very strategic in what we do.

"We urge everyone to go in, let the police do their job and try to adhere to whatever the curfew is and whatever is happening at that time."

McLean said the work will continue after the decision has been made to improve the community as a whole.

"We're working on a plan now with regards to addressing a lot of the systemic issues that happen here in Kenosha, to work with city officials to address them," she said. "The mayor and a lot of other city officials are very willing to meet with the community and meet us somewhere in the middle so we can all figure this thing out together."

The Blake family is planning to hold a press conference at The Collective, 1345 52nd St., Kenosha, on Monday at 4:30 p.m., followed by a march to Civic Center Park. A candlelight vigil will close the event.