Kenosha readies for end of mandatory face mask mandate

To mask or not to mask? That is the question some businesses in Kenosha are asking.
A day before Kenosha’s mandated face mask requirement was to end on Thursday, many stores had already taken down their signs and were welcoming shoppers.
Throughout the city, small businesses and regional chain stores had eased their face mask restrictions. The city’s face mask requirement was set to end at 12:01 a.m. Thursday, bringing a sigh of relief to many who had grown tired of wearing facial coverings.
However, facial coverings are still required on Kenosha Area Transit buses and streetcars. Employees and riders are to continue wearing masks until Sept. 13. Last week, City Administrator John Morrissey said the requirement remains in place because of the Transportation Security Administration requirements.
The Kenosha Unified School District is also requiring masks through the end of the current school year and at indoor settings for summer school.
Meanwhile, there are some important exceptions to the new CDC guidelines that everyone, including those who are fully vaccinated, should continue to follow, according to Kenosha County Health Officer Jen Freiheit said in a news release.
Those exceptions include health-care settings, K-12 schools, correctional and detention facilities, homeless shelters, public transportation and other places where masks are required by local or tribal health laws, rules and regulations, including local businesses and workplaces.
Kenosha County Health still recommends the wearing of masks when people gather in locations where vaccination status is unknown.
“The main point is that people who are not fully vaccinated against COVID-19 should continue to wear a mask while in indoor public places or where physical distancing is not possible, just as the CDC recommended for many months prior to last week’s guidance,” Freiheit said in the release. “Furthermore, there are still settings where masks should be worn regardless of a person’s vaccination status.
“Ultimately, eliminating all mask recommendations will be incumbent on getting more of our population vaccinated, including the under-12 age group that is not yet eligible for vaccination.”
Shoppers have option
Meanwhile, shoppers have the option of wearing or not wearing their masks at supermarkets, clothing stores and many other places throughout the city.
During the pandemic, Menards, 7330 74th Place, had large signage telling customers they were welcomed if they wore masks. On Wednesday, the home improvement retailer had a sign that read: “Welcome. We are following the May 13 CDC guideline that says vaccinated do not need to wear a mark, but we would deeply appreciate if you would. Not vaccinated do need a mask, and we deeply appreciate you doing so.”
Chiappetta Shoes, 6821 39th Ave., posted a sign saying “Masks are not required.” Inside, customers and employees alike were not wearing masks.
“If someone asks that we wear a mask, we have them and will put them on,” co-owner Tony Chiappetta said. “More people are vaccinated, and people are feeling more comfortable.”
Chiappetta said the store began relaxing its mask requirement when the CDC made its announcement that vaccinated people did not have to wear masks.
Shad DeLacy, manager of S.J. Crystals, a men’s clothing store at 5701 Sixth Ave., said business has begun to pick up because people are feeling more comfortable, and not wearing a mask is a testament to that. DeLacy said customers have come in not wearing a mask, but if one asked, he said he and owner Lewis Aceto would gladly put on a mask.
Brett Bjorn, owner of Mike Bjorn’s, a clothier at 5614 Sixth Ave., said he no longer requires masks and said he would let employees decide whether to wear one or not.