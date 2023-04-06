Continuing efforts to boost and preserve the population, 40,000 salmon fingerlings were released into the Pike River Salmon Rearing Pond in Kenosha Thursday afternoon, the first batch under the pond’s new owners.

The Kenosha Sportfishing and Conservation Association recently took over the pond after negotiations with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources and City of Kenosha.

After taking over the lease from the DNR, KSFCA is now the owner and operator of the rearing pond, and association leaders are looking to the community to help support the group and its work.

“It’s Kenosha’s pond now,” said Walter Kreuser, KSFCA president.

According to Kreuser, the Kenosha rearing pond is the first in the state to be owned and operated by a non-government entity, meaning there is extra pressure to perform well. He hopes Kenosha will help support the group and its work, which draws in thousands of fishers every year.

“It’s on the community,” Kreuser said. “If we’re going to restore our fisheries, Kenosha has to stand up.”

The 40,000 Chinook salmon fingerlings, provided by the DNR, were released into the pond’s four concrete tanks, where they will be held for about three weeks.

The tanks have two water sources, a mix of river water and well water pumped from 1,000 feet below ground. The river water imprints on the fish, meaning they will return to the Pike River after four years to spawn. The well water keeps the temperature below 60 degrees Fahrenheit, at which point the fingerlings will begin to die, Kreuser said.

In about a month, they will be released into Lake Michigan when they measure about six inches. After four years, the grown salmon will return to the Pike River to spawn.

This year is particularly special for the association, with the group marking its 50th anniversary.

With the pond under local ownership, Kreuser and his fellow association board members were looking ahead, hoping to restore Kenosha’s fishery and bring back shore fishing.

For the next three weeks, Kreuser said the public is invited to drop by at 8:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. every day to see the group feed the fingerlings. Additionally, they’re planning to set up livestreams of the fingerlings, including under the water.