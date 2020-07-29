Kenosha receives $520,000 for converting to a plastics recycling system

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

American Beverage Association has selected Kenosha to receive $520,000 under its Every Bottle Back Initiative to improve the collection and recycling of plastic bottles.

The award is to help the city during its transition to an automated system that has residents using 96-gallon carts to collect unbagged recyclables such as glass and plastic bottles, aluminum, steel and tin cans as well as newspapers, magazines and cardboard.

The ABA said the investment also will support automation of Kenosha’s recycling system from the current labor intensive, manual collection of bags – a critical tool to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in waste management.

The organization, in a website message, said its top priority during the challenging COVID-19 times is to maintain the safety and health of the communities they serve across the country.

“America’s beverage companies are making 100% recyclable plastic bottles and we want them back,” the ABA said.

Kenosha began transitioning to the carts – blue for recyclables and light brown for bagged garbage — in early July. The city expects to have all neighborhoods using the new system by late summer.