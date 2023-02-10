The City of Kenosha has been awarded additional funds to support a private lead water service line replacement program.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has provided financial assistance to municipalities to support lead service line replacement initiatives.

Through the Safe Drinking Water Loan Program, WDNR was able to provide principal forgiveness loans to cover the full replacement cost of privately owned lead water service lines for the 2021 and 2022 State Fiscal Years.

Kenosha was awarded $1,950,000 and $2,154,125 in 2021 and 2022 respectively.

Recently, Kenosha was awarded an additional $270,000 of 2022 funds that were not fully utilized by other municipalities. This will provide for the replacement of 45 to 55 additional privately owned lead service lines within the community.

The Kenosha Water Utility was the first public utility in the state to take advantage of the legislation, which allowed a utility to help fund replacement of privately owned lead services lines by providing grants and loans through retail user rates. This funding mechanism, combined with the $4,374,125 in SDWLP funds provided through the state, has allowed Kenosha to accelerate the local lead service line replacement program.

City effort recognized

Kenosha was recently invited by the Biden-Harris Administration to attend the White House Summit on Accelerating Lead Pipe Replacements. The summit, hosted by the vice president, brought together state and local officials, along with water utility, labor union and nongovernmental partners to discuss reducing risks to public health posed by lead pipes.

In addition to participation in the summit, Kenosha has been invited to become a member of the Biden-Harris Get the Lead Out Partnership. It is intended to leverage existing efforts and funding to meet the Administration’s commitment to accelerate the replacement of lead pipes by the end of the decade.

The goal is to generate a framework of health-based justice-centered principles of lead service line replacement and work together to identify new opportunities, resources, and actions that together will accelerate lead service line replacement activities.

Kenosha was also recently notified that it was selected as one of 40 communities throughout the nation invited to participate in the recently announced Lead Service Line Replacement Accelerator program being administered by the Environmental Protection Agency.

The EPA and its state partners will work with 40 communities in 2023 to address existing barriers and accelerate progress towards lead service line identification and replacement. The initiative will include the development of tools and case studies to facilitate knowledge transfer and sharing of best practices between EPA, state and tribal programs, water system managers, and community leaders.

The accelerators will support the development of community engagement plans, lead service line inventories, lead service line replacement plans and State Revolving Fund funding applications.

“We are very grateful for the additional funding to allow us to continue our campaign to ‘Get The Lead Out,’” said. Ald. David Bogdala, chairman of the Water Utility. “Kenosha continues to demonstrate its leadership in this critical area not just in Wisconsin, but across the country. This is a testament to the hard work and leadership the Kenosha Water Utility exhibits on a daily basis to deliver good, clean, and safe drinking water to all our customers.”