Kenosha resident James Simmons, a deputy in Lake County, joins race for Kenosha County sheriff

Simmons said he has been considering running for office since 2019, but was prompted to run by the unrest in Kenosha in 2020. He said, those events “made it clear that we have a lack of unity (added to a) division between law enforcement and the community.” He hopes he can work to bridge that gap and improve communication between law enforcement and the public.

“The difference between me and other candidates is that I’m a law enforcement officer in Illinois, so when I come home to Wisconsin I’m a civilian; I understand both sides of the coin,” he said. “As an elected official you speak for everyone.”

Simmons has a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice. He joined the Army in 1996 and served three years. He is married with two grown children.

If elected, he said, he would work to improve training, including “scenario-based training” that would help deputies better respond to calls of people in distress.

