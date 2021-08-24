Kenosha resident James Simmons, a deputy in Lake County, joins race for Kenosha County sheriff

A Kenosha resident now serving as a deputy in Lake County, Ill., is the latest candidate to announce he is running for Kenosha County Sheriff.
James Simmons, 49, has been with the Lake County Sheriff’s Office for 16 years, spending two years working in corrections before becoming a deputy and later a detective. Prior to entering law enforcement, he served three years in the United States Army.
Born and raised in Racine, he has been a Kenosha resident since 2008.
“I’ve seen the problems caused by the lack of police and community engagement firsthand. I firmly believe that a united and positive engagement between citizens and law enforcement is the key to success and rebuilt trust in one another,” Simmons said in making his candidacy announcement online.
Simmons, who describes himself as a moderate Democrat, joins three other candidates who have submitted forms to run for sheriff in 2022 as Republicans. The other three candidates are: Ray Rowe, the Kenosha Sheriff’s Department’s longtime Deputy Friendly and DARE officer; David Zoerner, a Kenosha Sheriff’s Department sergeant who is making his second run for the office; and Albert Gonzales, a Kenosha Police Department officer. Rowe was endorsed by current Sheriff David Beth, who plans to step down at the end of his term.
Spurred to run by unrest
Simmons said he has been considering running for office since 2019, but was prompted to run by the unrest in Kenosha in 2020. He said, those events “made it clear that we have a lack of unity (added to a) division between law enforcement and the community.” He hopes he can work to bridge that gap and improve communication between law enforcement and the public.
“The difference between me and other candidates is that I’m a law enforcement officer in Illinois, so when I come home to Wisconsin I’m a civilian; I understand both sides of the coin,” he said. “As an elected official you speak for everyone.”
Simmons has a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice. He joined the Army in 1996 and served three years. He is married with two grown children.
If elected, he said, he would work to improve training, including “scenario-based training” that would help deputies better respond to calls of people in distress.
Honored for aiding vet
At the Lake County department, Simmons was lauded by his department for his work with a veteran he arrested who was struggling with drug addiction. Simmons worked with the Lake County State’s Attorney’s Office and 19th Judicial Circuit to help the man get accepted into a veterans Treatment & Assistance Court program, and Simmons was with the man when he graduated from the program in 2019.
“The name of law enforcement has been tarnished in the last couple of years because of unfortunate events. That’s why I am taking a positive stance to rebuild the once great relationship between law enforcement and the community again,” he said in his announcement.
“I’ve just been waiting on the opportunity and it just felt like the right time,” Simmons said of his decision to run. “I’m letting people know that I’m here. I’ve got the experience and I’m willing to do the job.”