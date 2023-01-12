Kenosha resident, repeat domestic abuse offender, faces 14 felonies

A Kenosha resident has been charged with 14 felonies for domestic abuse after physically assaulting his girlfriend in December and threatening to kill her repeatedly.

Gary Michael Anthony Williams, 24, faces several domestic abuse, bail jumping, battery, second degree recklessly endangering safety, strangulation and suffocation, and false imprisonment charges.

According to the criminal complaint, Williams was under the terms and conditions of two bonds during the incidents, a $1,500 signature bond for a felony offense of strangulation and suffocation and a $2,000 cash bond, also for a felony offense of strangulation and suffocation, which both were meant to limit his contact with the alleged female victim of this new case.

According to the complaint, the alleged female victim reported the incidents to the Kenosha Police Department in early January. She said that she and Williams had lived together for almost a year, with the alleged incidents occurring at her residence, in the 6300 block of 24th Avenue., between Dec. 8 and Dec. Dec. 11.

The female victim alleged that Williams had repeatedly threatened to kill her, accusing her of cheating, and physically assaulted her several times.

In one instance, Williams reportedly entered her home with his face partially covered with a hood and mask while she was in bed, and took her phone. The female victim managed to talk him down, at which point he physically assaulted her, leaving her with injuries that were still visible to the case’s officers in January.

She was instructed by Williams not to go to the hospital, but the next morning she went to an area hospital for treatment.

Williams is a repeat offender, having been convicted of a felony domestic abuse battery in Illinois.

