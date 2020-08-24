Kenosha residents, local government cleaning up in aftermath of civil unrest

Siel said a tremendous volunteer effort emerged Monday to "batten down the hatches for whatever comes next."

He said good, key information will be important.

"There is a lot of fear and anger," he said.

Along with damage to the Post Office, Kenosha’s dinosaur museum and Reuther High School, many businesses downtown were damaged.

Sherry Ludwig was cleaning up at Bisou Lingerie, 635 58th St,. She said she and her husband had arrived at the store at about 1:30 a.m. as protesters were still in the street. They arrived to find their windows shattered and the store looted.

“It was scary, it was like a movie,” Ludwig said, saying at one point police surrounded a man outside who appeared to have a gun. ”It seemed like there were two distinct groups of people -- there were peaceful protesters and then there were hooligans.”

Throughout downtown, crews were at work cleaning broken glass and boarding up windows.

Kenosha County Supervisor Zach Rodriguez said he believed people who were involved in property damage incidents were not part of the local protest group.