Kenosha restaurant, artist pair up for COVID-19 spruce up

It was a marriage of sorts at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic that brought together a restaurant that needed a makeover and a sign painter who needed work.
Villa D’ Carlo, a downtown Italian restaurant, needed a dining room makeover in preparation for its re-opening. Owner Robert Greskoviak and his son, Jacob, the general manager, knew they had to do more than spruce up to prepare for social distancing. They needed a new look and wanted to add some vibrant color.
They could have done that themselves, but they wanted to create an eye-catching conversation piece at their restaurant, located at 5140 Sixth Ave. Moreover, they wanted to create some work for Dean Tawwater, an artist with a reputation for creating eye-catching signs and murals.
Tawwater has created murals and signs for Rustic Road Brewing Co., Jack Andrea’s gift shop, Modern Apothecary, House of Nutrition, Equinox, Mike Bjorn’s and Frank’s Diner, among others.
“His work is all over town. He creates interesting murals and signs that get attention,” said the elder Greskoviak.
The job came at the right time for Tawwater, who said he was on the brink of closing his shop after seven years in business. “I was definitely thinking of it,” he said. “That job opened the door to other projects after that.”
The dining room makeover came in two parts. The first was a mural that featured a woman shaped like a coffee pot with espresso pouring out of her spout. The idea came from Robert Greskoviak’s wife, Carrie, who looked through some old advertising flyers. The coffee pot features Greskoviak’s mother’s face.
“We tossed around some ideas for about a week, then I spent a week painting the mural and painting grapevines on another wall,” Tawwater said.
The grapevine artwork features wine bottles growing from the colorful vines.
Tawwater said he has been drawing since childhood.
“We’d be in a restaurant, and my mother would have me sketching something,” he said.
Greskoviak said the artwork has created the effect that he wanted.
When the restaurant re-opened, the patrons all marveled at the artwork.
The makeover included a remodeled bar, bathrooms and an outdoor patio — along with remodeling the dining room to accommodate for social distancing.
Greskoviak estimates that the pandemic significantly hurt his business.
“I’ve lost about a third of my business,” he said.
The seating capacity has been reduced by more than half. Before the pandemic, there was seating for 150 people. It now accommodates 70 people.
