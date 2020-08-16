Kenosha restaurant, artist pair up for COVID-19 spruce up

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

It was a marriage of sorts at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic that brought together a restaurant that needed a makeover and a sign painter who needed work.

Villa D’ Carlo, a downtown Italian restaurant, needed a dining room makeover in preparation for its re-opening. Owner Robert Greskoviak and his son, Jacob, the general manager, knew they had to do more than spruce up to prepare for social distancing. They needed a new look and wanted to add some vibrant color.

They could have done that themselves, but they wanted to create an eye-catching conversation piece at their restaurant, located at 5140 Sixth Ave. Moreover, they wanted to create some work for Dean Tawwater, an artist with a reputation for creating eye-catching signs and murals.

Tawwater has created murals and signs for Rustic Road Brewing Co., Jack Andrea’s gift shop, Modern Apothecary, House of Nutrition, Equinox, Mike Bjorn’s and Frank’s Diner, among others.

“His work is all over town. He creates interesting murals and signs that get attention,” said the elder Greskoviak.