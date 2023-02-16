Most of us — especially during the February doldrums — don't need a reason to go out to eat.

But if you do require a nudge, here's a great one: Kenosha Restaurant Week is back.

And it's bigger than ever.

Restaurant Week runs for nine days, featuring dining specials at more than 50 Kenosha County venues.

That means you have numerous opportunities to indulge in your love of cheese curds, pot roast and a breakfast dish called "gravy pants."

All those meals could leave you reaching for a pair of "stretchy pants," but, lucky for us, February in Wisconsin isn't shorts-wearing season.

The mid-winter setting was by design, said Laura Gregorski. Not because of the comfy clothing options but rather as a way to boost business during a slow period.

"This promotion was designed for February," said Gregorski, director of marketing for Visit Kenosha, the local tourism bureau. "Traditionally, this post-Valentine's Day period is the slowest time of the year for dining out, so it's a great way to perk up sales before spring."

Restaurant Week — now in its ninth year — has proved so popular, she added, that "a lot of restaurants tell us Restaurant Week is their busiest week of the year."

She jokes that the sudden influx of customers leads to "a love/hate relationship with Restaurant Week. You're busy, which is great, but you're BUSY, which can be a strain. We ask people to be kind and be patient when they're dining out during this busy time."

When the promotion started, it focused on Downtown restaurants but has expanded to "all corners of the county," Gregorski said. "We go as far north as the Hobnob, as far south as Johnny'z Pour House and as far west as Sandlots in Salem." The "far east" dining area is the Downtown, with several participating venues.

How it works

Each venue creates its own special offers, with options for in-person dining for breakfast, lunch and dinner; carryout specials; and packaged treats.

During Restaurant Week, you simply visit/order from participating restaurants and ask for the special Restaurant Week menu. No tickets, passes or coupons are required.

“In 2021, because of COVID-19, a lot of places offered takeout options in addition to traditional dining,” said Meridith Jumisko, Visit Kenosha's public relations director. “That’s back this year, too. It’s very flexible, with lots of different ways for people to take part."

Eight businesses are taking part for the first time:

Coopers Uptown: "It wasn't open when we last had Restaurant Week," Jumisko said of the café located inside the shop.

Frankie D's Vino & Pizzeria: A new Visit Kenosha partner.

Lou Perrine's Gas & Groceries, featuring Einstein Bros. Bagels at its new location, on 80th Street and 22nd Avenue.

Morelli's Deli Catering: A new Visit Kenosha partner.

Ono: A new Downtown sushi and Asian Pacific eatery.

Sandlots of Salem: The farthest west venue taking part, this grill and pub features "burgers, brew and baseball."

Swede’s: A new Visit Kenosha partner.

Tavern on 6th: A Downtown tavern that recently added food to its offerings.

"This is always a great time for people to try new places," Jumisko said.

There are also non-restaurant options, including Sandy’s Popper, Scoop's Ice Cream & Candy and Lou Perrine’s on Sheridan Road, home of Mama P’s Ho Ho Cake.

Why it works

"People love Restaurant Week because they like to support their local businesses," Gregorski said. "We also get a lot of feedback from people saying they love the special deals."

Jumisko added that Restaurant Week is "a chance for people to try a place they normally don't go to. The price is right, which is a great time to go somewhere new."

Wear the look

While you’re dining out, it’s also fun to look the part.

The Lettering Machine, 725 50th St., makes Restaurant Week clothing and accessories each year.

“The Lettering Machine is another local business, and they have a lot of fun Restaurant Week options under their brand: Certified Kenosha Foodie,” Gregorski said.

“Their online store," she added, "also has a lot of Kenosha-themed clothing. It goes with our focus: shop local, dine local, play local.”

Helping small businesses

Restaurant Week is more important than ever, Gregorski and Jumisko said, with small businesses across the U.S. still struggling due to COVID-19 shutdowns, supply chain and staffing issues, and rising costs.

"This is a great way to rally around our local businesses while also having an excuse to go out and eat," Gregorski said. "You can have a date night or go out and meet friends for dinner — and you don't feel guilty because you're doing this to help the local economy."

Restaurant Week, she added, "is like a 'free pass' to go out and eat all the foods. What could be better?"

"We hope people dine out at local places all year," Jumisko added. "And Restaurant Week is a great time to do this."

Restaurant Week: FYI

What: Kenosha Restaurant Week, hosted by Visit Kenosha

When: Saturday, Feb. 18, through Sunday, Feb. 26

Where: At 50-plus Kenosha County businesses

Information: Find the list of participating businesses and special offers at visitkenosha.com/rw

How it works: Each participating restaurant creates its own special offers, with options for traditional in-person dining for breakfast, lunch and dinner; carryout specials; take-and-heat meals; and packaged treats. During Restaurant Week, you simply visit/order from participating restaurants and ask for the special Restaurant Week menu. No tickets, passes or coupons are required.

Note: Be sure to check restaurants’ websites for specific hours and reservation recommendations. The restaurants will be offering both their special Restaurant Week menus and their regular menus.

Dine & Win: There are several opportunities to win Kenosha area restaurant gift cards through Visit Kenosha's Facebook and Instagram pages. Learn more at visitkenosha.com/rw

Dine & Give: As patrons enjoy Restaurant Week specials, organizers ask them to "please consider making a donation to one of our partnering charities: Shalom Center, The Sharing Center, the Kenosha County Food Bank and Grace Welcome Center. All four work to feed those in need in our community. We thank you in advance for your generosity." "Not everyone has the luxury of dining out," said Visit Kenosha's Meridith Jumisko. "One in five children in Kenosha County suffer from food insecurity, and giving to the organizations is a great way to help."

Get the look: Kenosha Restaurant Week merchandise can be purchased from the Visit Kenosha Swag Shop, hosted by Visit Kenosha and The Lettering Machine. One dollar from each item purchased will be split between Shalom Center, The Sharing Center and the Kenosha County Food Bank. Note: No profit will be made on the merchandise by Visit Kenosha. You can find Restaurant Week merchandise on Visit Kenosha's website and at theletteringmachine.com.