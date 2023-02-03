Kenosha Restaurant Week takes place at more than 50 restaurants, pubs, and food shops in Kenosha County Feb. 18-26.

There are eight first-time participants this year. Visit Kenosha produces the annual event.

“Restaurant Week is a way to support locally owned businesses that make up our community’s dining landscape,” said Dennis DuChene, president of Visit Kenosha. “Many are family-owned and multi-generational businesses. Supper clubs, diners, gastropubs, cafes, upscale eateries, and restaurants with international cuisine are among the many places offering special deals and discounts."

“Kenosha is so special because we have so many non-chain establishments. We’re supporting local businesses, charities, and families in one week. Love the opportunity to make Kenosha shine,” said a diner in the 2022 Kenosha Restaurant Week guest survey.

Kevin Ervin inside Franks diner.jpg Kevin Ervin does a “classic Franks diner pose” inside the historic diner in Downtown Kenosha. Franks is again taking part in Kenosha Restauran…

Each venue has created their own discounted menus or special offers. There are options for breakfast/brunch, lunch, and dinner. There is a sweets, treats & spirits category. The menus specify if the offers are available for dine-in or carryout.

03072020-KN-HOBNOB_JAMES_BEARD-GSP The Hobnob, a classic Wisconsin supper club, is offering "retro meals" as part of this year's Restaurant Week promotion.

Visit and order from participating restaurants between Feb. 18-26 and ask for the special Restaurant Week menu. There are no tickets, passes or coupons required. The restaurants will offer both their special Restaurant Week menu and their regular menu. It’s recommended to make a reservation if the eatery takes them. Find the list of participating venues, Restaurant Week menus, and more details at VisitKenosha.com/RW.

Dine & Give: As diners enjoy Restaurant Week, they are asked to consider making a donation to Shalom Center, The Sharing Center, or the Kenosha County Food Bank, which are local hunger-relief organizations and the official nonprofit partners of Kenosha Restaurant Week. Learn more at VisitKenosha.com/RW.

There are many opportunities to win Kenosha Area restaurant gift cards and Restaurant Week merchandise through Facebook and Instagram. Learn more at VisitKenosha.com/RW.

Visit Kenosha is the sole producer of Kenosha Restaurant Week with participation open exclusively to its tourism partner businesses throughout Kenosha County. Visit Kenosha has been Kenosha’s official travel resource since 1986.

