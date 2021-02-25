Kenosha Restaurant Week: Heading into the final weekend

Diners have been busy since Saturday sampling Restaurant Week specials from the 51 participating venues.
The good news?
You still have four days to grab everything from an $8 lunch special at Bristol 45 Diner to the $34.95 Chef’s Choice Dinner for Two at Tuscany Bistro Bar & Grill. That last offer is exactly what it sounds like: The chef will create a three-course dinner for you (dine-in only).
Prefer to eat at home? Plenty of the Restaurant Week specials this year are carryout meals — including Captain Mike’s Mac and Cheese Kit ($14); a $32 Curbside Family Pack from Gordon’s Sports Bar & Grill; Simba’s Hot Beef ($50) from Johnny’Z Pour House; and the $50 Take & Heat Dinners for up to four people (including a bottle of wine) for $50 from the Kenosha Yacht Club.
Laura Tyunaitis and Meridith Jumisko with the Kenosha Area Convention & Visitors Bureau — which sponsors the promotion every winter — said this year’s event, taking place under COVID-19 restrictions, is going great so far.
“The opportunity for people to support local businesses, help the food pantries and feel like they are helping their community during this pandemic is priceless,” they said. “This week gives people the chance to get out and dine with family and friends or try new places for take out. We’ve even heard about virtual Zoom ‘girls nights’ organized around Restaurant Week.”
Increase in business
Restaurants have seen increased business during Restaurant Week, which started as a way to help local eateries during what is typically a slow time of the year for dining out: The post-holiday, dead-of-winter season.
Dino Katris, owner of El Camino Kitchen in Pleasant Prairie, 9900 77th St., welcomes the chance to attract diners to the new restaurant.
“Since this is our first year for El Camino Kitchen, we love having the opportunity to participate and get our name out there,” he said. “So far, we have seen a lot of new faces, and guests seem to be enjoying our Dinner for Two options.”
El Camino (and its sister restaurant, La Fogata Mexican Grill) also celebrated National Margarita Day on Feb. 22, donating $1 from every margarita sold that day to The Sharing Center.
“So far,” he said of Restaurant Week, “it has been a great experience and we are looking forward to the rest of the week.”
The Apis Restaurant, 614 56th St., also reports “a very successful first weekend of Restaurant Week. We saw about 100 guests between brunch and dinner each day, which is about twice as many as we’ve seen since the new year started. Many wonderful new faces. We can’t wait to see what the rest of the week has in store.”
At Rustic Road Brewing Co., 5706 Sixth Ave., the staff reports “It’s going great so far.”
Ditto at The Buzz, 5621 Sixth Ave.: “It’s going great! Having the availability for both dine-in and take-out is a great asset.”
Ashling on the Lough, 125 56th St., which offers a $30 dinner with several options, also reports enjoying a busy weekend for the start of Restaurant Week.
Wine Knot Bar & Bistro, 5611 Sixth Ave., is offering dine-in dinner specials, but a fun option this year is an $8 Upscale TV Dinner. Here’s how it works: Patrons can call starting at 5 p.m. (262-653-9580) or stop at the restaurant to pick up a dinner. No pre-orders are taken. The dinners — meatloaf, pot roast or duck stroganoff — have been selling out quickly and are now limited to two of each kind per order.
Mason’s Eatery & Pub, 7000 74th St., reports seeing “lots of new faces in our establishment” for Restaurant Week.
At Franks Diner, 508 58th St., the breakfast and lunch specials are for dine-in only. While business is still down from previous, non-COVID years, Franks staffers are hoping this week’s milder weather will bring out more people.
Tyunaitis and Jumisko said that, overall, participating businesses report increased business, including one where dine-in and carryout orders were up 40% from a typical same day of the week.
One business noted, “It seems even busier than last year, which is surprising.”
Two items to note: If you’re enjoying dine-in specials at a big discount, you should still tip your server based on what the full price would have been. Photos we’ve run to accompany Restaurant Week stories are from previous years. Hence, the lack of face masks in most of the photos. Masks are required inside eateries and are to be removed only when you’ve reached your table.
Now, get out there and eat up!