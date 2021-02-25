Kenosha Restaurant Week: Heading into the final weekend

Increase in business

Restaurants have seen increased business during Restaurant Week, which started as a way to help local eateries during what is typically a slow time of the year for dining out: The post-holiday, dead-of-winter season.

Dino Katris, owner of El Camino Kitchen in Pleasant Prairie, 9900 77th St., welcomes the chance to attract diners to the new restaurant.

“Since this is our first year for El Camino Kitchen, we love having the opportunity to participate and get our name out there,” he said. “So far, we have seen a lot of new faces, and guests seem to be enjoying our Dinner for Two options.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

El Camino (and its sister restaurant, La Fogata Mexican Grill) also celebrated National Margarita Day on Feb. 22, donating $1 from every margarita sold that day to The Sharing Center.

“So far,” he said of Restaurant Week, “it has been a great experience and we are looking forward to the rest of the week.”