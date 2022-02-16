Kenosha Restaurant Week starts Feb. 19

Most of us — myself VERY much included — don't need a reason to go out to eat.

But if you do require a nudge, here's a great one: Kenosha Restaurant Week is back.

And it's bigger than ever.

Restaurant Week runs for nine days, featuring dining specials at a record 53 Kenosha County venues.

That means you have numerous opportunities to indulge in your love of cheese curds, pot roast and a breakfast dish called "gravy pants." After all that, you may be looking for a stretchy pair of pants to slide over those thighs. Lucky for us, February in Wisconsin isn't shorts-wearing season.

The mid-winter setting was by design, said Laura Tyunaitis.

Not because of the comfy clothing options but rather as a way to boost business during a slow period.

"This promotion was designed for February," said Tyunaitis, director of marketing for Visit Kenosha, our local tourism bureau. "Traditionally, this post-Valentine's Day period is the slowest time of the year for dining out, so it's a great way to perk up sales before spring."

Restaurant Week — now in its eighth year — has proved so popular, she added, that "a lot of restaurants tell us Restaurant Week is their busiest week of the year."

She jokes that the sudden influx of customers leads to "a love/hate relationship with Restaurant Week. You're busy, which is great, but you're BUSY, which can be a strain. We ask people to be kind and be patient when they're dining out during this busy time."

How it works

Each venue creates its own special offers, with options for in-person dining for breakfast, lunch and dinner; carryout specials; and packaged treats.

During Restaurant Week, you simply visit/order from participating restaurants and ask for the special Restaurant Week menu. No tickets, passes or coupons are required.

“In 2021, because of COVID-19, a lot of places offered takeout options and take-and-bake meals in addition to traditional dining,” said Meridith Jumisko, Visit Kenosha's public relations director. “That’s back this year. It’s very flexible, with lots of different ways for people to take part."

Old favorites, new places

With so much to choose from — steak dinners! taco platters! spumoni ice cream! espresso martinis! — it's almost impossible to pick a favorite.

But we asked our tourism professionals to do just that.

"I'm really looking forward to the $10 'Pick a Benedict' special at The Coffee Pot," Tyunaitis said of the special offer, featuring variations on the classic eggs Benedict dish.

She's also hoping to "stock my freezer with the take-home specials at Tenuta's Deli. They have a panini special, too, that includes their fantastic tortellini salad and a cannoli."

Jumisko found it difficult to name favorites from the extensive list of Restaurant Week specials, but she did admit that during the promotion, "I always have to go and get the Mama P's Ho Ho Cake from Lou Perrine's Gas & Groceries."

New businesses taking part this year include the Silver Spoon Gastro Pub and Pizzeria in Silver Lake and Los Cantaritos Mexican Restaurant. And Choo Choo Charlie's Shriner Diner, located in the Metra Station, has reopened and is offering Restaurant Week specials, Tyunaitis said.

"This is always a great time for people to try new places," she said. "We also have the two local Jersey Mike's sub shops taking part. We don't do a lot with chain restaurants, but they are locally owned, employ local people and do a lot of community fundraisers."

Wear the look

While you’re dining out, it’s also fun to look the part.

The Lettering Machine, 725 50th St., makes Restaurant Week clothing each year, and, in a nod to COVID-19, Restaurant Week gear includes face masks along with can coozies.

“The Lettering Machine is another local business, and they have a lot of fun Restaurant Week options,” Tyunaitis said. "This year, they have a new brand: Certified Kenosha Foodie. We're very excited. It's a new look."

“Their online store," she added, "also has a lot of Kenosha-themed clothing. It goes with our focus: shop local, dine local, play local.”

You can find Restaurant Week merchandise on Visit Kenosha's website and at theletteringmachine.com.

Helping small businesses

Restaurant Week is more important than ever, Tyunaitis and Jumisko said, with small businesses across the U.S. struggling — or closing down completely — due to COVID-19 shutdowns, supply chain and staffing issues, and rising costs.

"This is a great way to rally around our local businesses while also having an excuse to go out and eat," Tyunaitis said. "You can have a date night or go out and meet friends for dinner — and you don't feel guilty because you're doing this to help the local economy."

Restaurant Week, she added, "is like a 'free pass' to go out and eat all the foods. What could be better?"

Have a question or a comment? Email Liz at esnyder@kenoshanews.com or call her at 262-656-6271.

