Kenosha’s Southport Sound Big Band at Lincoln Park Live

Lincoln Park Live! continues this evening with a performance by Kenosha’s Southport Sound Big Band, making its debut at the free concert series.

Fronting the group on trumpet is bandleader John Sorensen, along with the band’s vocalist, Hannah Sorensen.

“Yes, it is a family connection,” John Sorensen said. (Hannah is his daughter.)

“We also like to feature a co-founder of the group, the incomparable Terry Peterson on guitar,” John Sorensen added. “Terry is one of the most versatile guitarists in southeastern Wisconsin.”

The band is rounded out with saxophonists Ken Fabis on alto, Lyn Lewendowski on tenor and Michael Mich on baritone. Also in the band are Shannon and Adam Mclimans on trombone, Eric Weiss on trumpet, Matthew Phillips on drums and James Randorff on bass guitar.

While the Southport Sound plays a wide array of musical styles, “for Lincoln Park Live, we are going to focus on the music of Count Basie and Duke Ellington, both icons in the world of American jazz,” Sorensen said. “The Southport Sound likes to add some spice to their shows, too, so listen for a few Latin selections as well.”

The band members, he added, “are truly thankful to the event organizers for asking us to join this magnificent lineup of acts.”

New Orleans style

Also performing tonight is Milwaukee’s Extra Crispy Brass Band, an eight-piece group that performs music ranging from jazz standards to pop tunes, all played in the style of a traditional New Orleans street band.

“Having the blend of Duke Ellington and Count Basie mixed with the elements of New Orleans-style brass is a natural musical connection for the fans of Lincoln Park Live,” said Brandon Morris, a member of the concert series’ organizing committee.

The concerts, he added, are a great place for “Lincoln Park residents, neighbors, friends and family to come out to dance, drink their favorite cold beverage and enjoy the beautiful weather.”

Lincoln Park Live! is organized by the Mary Lou & Arthur F. Mahone Fund, a component of Kenosha Community Foundation.

The concerts are free and take place in Lincoln Park, 6900 18th Ave., next to the flower gardens. Food, soda and water are available for purchase. Wine and beer will also be available for purchase. Off-street parking is located near the Lincoln Park Baseball Diamonds.

Organizers call the music lineup “one of the most diverse and unique in the city, providing an unforgettable live outdoor music experience in Kenosha’s largest park.”