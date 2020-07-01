Kenosha Safety Around Water Coalition continues to raise awareness

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Being in, on and around water consistently rank as some of the most popular activities during summer in the United States, and that’s certainly true in Kenosha, as well.

Although public pools are unavailable due to COVID-19, the Safety Around Water Coalition continues to meet and believes that the urgency for creating awareness for water safety may be greater than ever.

During a virtual meeting with representatives from the Kenosha YMCA, Kenosha Fire Department, Kenosha Police Department, Dive Team, KACVB and others, the group discussed the summer swimming risks. No use of public pools with lifeguards means more and more people will be in backyard pools, at the beaches and swimming in lakes.

It is important to remember there are dangerous currents in popular local areas that should be avoided. Please heed the warning signs.

There is a city ordinance that prohibits swimming within 50 feet of the north pier that carries a $1,000 fine. Kenosha’s iconic pier and Pike River mouth have the unfortunate distinction of leading the area in drowning deaths. While the drowning rate nationally is highest for children under 5 years old, it is also a leading cause of accidental death for people of all ages.