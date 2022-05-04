Kenosha Safety Around Water Coalition: The pier is not for play

The Kenosha Safety Around Water Coalition has offered tips for parents to keep kids safe in and around water this summer

May is Safety Around Water month and in order to keep the residents. Kenosha has passed an ordinance specifically relating to water safety in the area of the pier, including jumping from the pier. It states that it is illegal to enter or remain in the water when an area is posted “No Swimming.” It is also illegal to swim more than 50 yards from shore., swim outside of markers that designate a swimming area, or enter or remain in the water within 50 feet of a pier, jetty, breakwater, or seawall. It is also against the ordinance to or within one hundred 150 feet of the mouth of the Pike River, which enters Lake Michigan near Penoyer Park.

There has been considerable effort to create awareness of the dangers of jumping off the pier and the currents found in Lake Michigan. The city has installed permanent signs on the pier warning visitors about the dangers of jumping into the water and strong underwater currents. Also, in order to help facilitate the enforcement of the ordinance, the pier and lighthouse are patrolled by numerous agencies including the Kenosha Police Department. The fine for swimming within 50 feet of North Pier is $1,000

Deadly currents

Due to its location and construction, the pier is affected by several types of currents with the most common being longshore and structural. A longshore current is a current that moves parallel to the shore. Winds and waves hit the shoreline at angle and push the water down the length of the beach in one direction. Often, the longshore current is strong enough to keep on your feet on the bottom and may make it difficult to return to shore as it moves swimmer sideways rather than allowing them to swim toward the beach. Structural currents, such as those found around North Pier, occur at man made structures such as piers. These currents are the result of longshore currents hitting the structure and are deflected lakeward and away from the shore. The combination of the longshore current pushing towards the pier, and the structural current moving lakeward creates a washing machine effect, moving the swimmer from one dangerous current to another.

The Kenosha Safety Around Water Coalition meets monthly and works together to raise awareness around issues of water safety. Our mission is to create a culture of healthy respect and safe enjoyment of water in the Kenosha area through education and advocacy. Its goal is to change the culture by educating students, parents and the general community that jumping from the pier and swimming in Pike River and Pike Creek is dangerous and life threatening.

