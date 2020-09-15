Kenosha school receives literacy grant from Dollar General foundation

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Kenosha school has been named recipient of a grant award announced Monday by the Dollar General Literacy Foundation for use during the 2020-21 academic year.

Frank Elementary School in Kenosha has been awarded a $3,000 grant, one of nine such grants awarded by the foundation this year.

The funds will go toward supporting new and ongoing youth literacy programs.

“This year, many teachers, libraries and literacy organizations are facing new challenges as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Todd Vasos, Dollar General’s chief executive officer and Dollar General Literacy Foundation board member. “Despite the unprecedented obstacles, we admire the tremendous efforts and commitments from educators as they work to provide students with the tools they need to develop their literacy skills. We hope these funds will help support their plans to advance learning and deliver quality instruction in our hometown communities.”

Grant recipients plan to use awarded funds to promote literacy and learning among new and ongoing youth literacy programs. Wisconsin recipients are listed below and a comprehensive list of grant recipients may be found online at www.dgliteracy.org. The grants awarded to Wisconsin organizations are expected to positively impact the lives of more than 7,000 youth learners.