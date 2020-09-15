Kenosha school receives literacy grant from Dollar General foundation

A Kenosha school has been named recipient of a grant award announced Monday by the Dollar General Literacy Foundation for use during the 2020-21 academic year.
Frank Elementary School in Kenosha has been awarded a $3,000 grant, one of nine such grants awarded by the foundation this year.
The funds will go toward supporting new and ongoing youth literacy programs.
“This year, many teachers, libraries and literacy organizations are facing new challenges as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Todd Vasos, Dollar General’s chief executive officer and Dollar General Literacy Foundation board member. “Despite the unprecedented obstacles, we admire the tremendous efforts and commitments from educators as they work to provide students with the tools they need to develop their literacy skills. We hope these funds will help support their plans to advance learning and deliver quality instruction in our hometown communities.”
Grant recipients plan to use awarded funds to promote literacy and learning among new and ongoing youth literacy programs. Wisconsin recipients are listed below and a comprehensive list of grant recipients may be found online at www.dgliteracy.org. The grants awarded to Wisconsin organizations are expected to positively impact the lives of more than 7,000 youth learners.
In 1993, the Dollar General Literacy Foundation was created to honor the Company’s co-founder, J.L. Turner, who was functionally illiterate and never completed a formal education. During the past 27 years, the Dollar General Literacy Foundation has awarded more than $186 million in grants to schools, libraries and organizations to support adult, family, summer and youth literacy. The funds have helped positively impact more than 12 million people by providing funding and resources to help individuals take their first steps toward learning to read, learning English, or completing their high school equivalency.
FIRST DAY OF SCHOOL
mahone heading in .jpg
FIRST DAY OF SCHOOL
FIRST DAY OF SCHOOL
FIRST DAY OF SCHOOL
FIRST DAY OF SCHOOL
FIRST DAY OF SCHOOL
FIRST DAY OF SCHOOL
FIRST DAY OF SCHOOL
FIRST DAY OF SCHOOL
FIRST DAY OF SCHOOL
FIRST DAY OF SCHOOL
FIRST DAY OF SCHOOL
FIRST DAY OF SCHOOL
FIRST DAY OF SCHOOL
forest Arianni Lopez.jpg
forest Daniel Ocampo.jpg
bus mahone.jpg
forest bump.jpg
forest waiting.jpg
tremper line.jpg
tremper Logan Weichers.jpg
harborside early.jpg
forest dots.jpg
forest Rachel Hanspal.jpg
tremper masks.jpg
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.