Kenosha sells one of 156 vacant city-owned lots for single-family home; sparks City Council debate

The sale of a city-owned parcel to a developer sparked a philosophical discussion within the Kenosha City Council recently on marketing and selling properties at a time when housing demand remains high.

The council on Monday voted to sell a buildable 85-foot-by-135-foot lot at 5915 60th St. to White Oak Property Solutions Inc. for $25,000. Terms of the sale require that a single-family, owner-occupied home must be constructed within a year.

The lot has been city-owned since 1998, when it was acquired for $101,000 to connect 60th Avenue to 60th Street.

A. Zohrab Khaligian, community development specialist, said the parcel was one of 156 vacant lots that had been owned by the city through a series of acquisitions for a variety of reasons in recent decades.

While some of the city’s inventory will never go back on the market, Khaligian wrote in a memo, efforts are underway to return a number of the properties back to the tax rolls, if they meet specific criteria.

“Approximately 25% of the lots can be put back on the tax roll now,” Khaligian wrote. “They are either buildable lots that can be marketed for sale for the construction of new single-family homes, or they are too narrow to build on.”

While there has been widespread support on the council for reducing the amount of city-owned inventory, aldermen did weigh in on the sale price of the 60th Street lot at the recent meeting.

Ald. Holly Kangas said she believed the city should have asked for a higher sale price, given current market demand and the recipient being an investor.

“This just doesn’t sit well with me,” said Kangas, who voted against the sale. “This is a prime spot to build a home and live in it. We are selling this dirt cheap to an investor who is going to make a ton of money.”

With the number of city-owned lots sitting dormant, Ald. Daniel Prozanski Jr. said he believed the plan in motion is prudent.

“(The property) is going to be on the tax rolls,” Prozanski said. “I’m going to support this.”

Ald. Rocco LaMacchia Sr. also gave his support to the sale, sharing his view on the city owning dormant property.

“We shouldn’t (own dormant property), and that’s why we need to start getting rid of some of these properties,” LaMacchia said.

Honorary street for WWII vet





The council on Monday also adopted a resolution to rename portions of 58th Street, from 5th Avenue to 6th Avenue, to the Honorary Paul Herrick Boulevard.

Herrick, a Kenosha native, served in the U.S. Marine Corps in World War II and died in the Pearl Harbor attack while aboard the U.S.S. Arizona. He was Kenosha’s first casualty of World War II, and American Legion Post No. 21 is named after him.

The council's vote came the day before the 80th anniversary of the Pearl Harbor attack in Hawaii.

