 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

Kenosha Senior Center t0 host annual Holiday Craft Fair

  • Comments

The Kenosha Senior Center will host its annual Holiday Craft Fair on Saturday, Nov. 12. The Senior Center is located at 2717 67th St. in Kenosha (at the corner of Roosevelt Road (Hwy 50) and 27th Avenue).

Everyone knows the importance of wearing SPF when out and about but is it really necessary when indoors?

Over 50 exhibitors are expected to take part, featuring quilts, ceramics, jewelry, wooden items and handmade crafts. There will be a bake sale, drawing prizes and hot lunch available for purchase. Admission is free and open to the public.

For more information, call 262-359-6117.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Dog Breeds That Make the Best Companions

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert