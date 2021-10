The Kenosha Senior Center will host its annual Holiday Craft Fair from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 13.

The Senior Center is located at 2717 67th St. in Kenosha on the corner of Roosevelt Road and 27th Avenue.

Over 50 exhibitors are expected and will be featuring quilts, ceramics, jewelry, wooden items and handmade crafts. There will be a bake sale, drawing prizes and hot lunch available for purchase. Admission is free and open to the public.